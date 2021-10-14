CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The No. 8 Wolverines And No. 10 Spartans Are Headed For All-Out War

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

It's officially that time of the year in the state of Michigan - the one where otherwise healthy and enjoyable relationships become toxic and unbearable. It's that time of the year when you start to look around at some of your friends and family members and ask yourself, "what do I see in these people?"

I'm talking, of course, about Michigan vs Michigan State week.

Separated by just a 63-mile stretch of highway, the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is one of the most intense rivalries in all of college athletics. In fact, the two programs have been nearly equal in terms of competitiveness over the last two decades - with the Wolverines holding a slight 11-10 advantage since 2000. While it's always been heated when the two programs meet on the football field, Mike Hart's infamous "little brother" comment in 2007 took the hatred and bitterness to new level.

What makes this year different, however, is that it's looking like Michigan and Michigan State will be ranked inside of the AP top 10 when the two meet on Oct. 30. If that is indeed the case, it will be the first time since 1964 that the two programs will square off while ranked in the AP top 10. To make matters even more interesting, It would also mark the first time since 2010 that the two programs would meet with undefeated records (5-0).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ntul_0cRMrmhZ00

As if all of that isn't enough, there's the ever-growing microscope on Jim Harbaugh and his job performance at the University of Michigan. While there's no question that Ohio State has served as the primary issue of the Harbaugh era, the Spartans haven't necessarily been kind to Captain Comeback either. Six years into his tenure at Michigan, Harbaugh's 3-3 record against Michigan State has certainly been a sore subject among the Michigan fan base - particularly following the home loss in 2020 as a 21-point favorite.

It seems like every single week we're talking about "must-win" games for Harbaugh this football team, but I'm not sure that there's a single game on the 2021 schedule that Jim Harbaugh needs more than this one.

Michigan State is ascending under the leadership of second year head coach Mel Tucker, who already posts a 1-0 record over Harbaugh. With Michigan now looking like a legitimate championship contender, a second consecutive loss to Tucker and the Spartans would be devastating to Michigan's title hopes. A win, on the other hand, would set the table for Michigan to make a serious at the conference title and beyond.

How can you not love college football?

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Squeaks Past Rutgers In Big Ten Opener

Michigan was a 20.5-point favorite coming into the game against Rutgers, which is a pretty big number against a conference opponent, and we all saw why that usually doesn't happen. The Wolverines looked impressive early, but hit walls on offense and got exploited on defense allowing Rutgers to climb back into the game. At the end of the day, Michigan won 20-13 , but there's a lot to digest.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WolverineDigest

With The No. 9 Wolverines Rolling, It's Starting To Look Like This Might Be Michigan's Best Shot Since 2016

Though the first two weeks of the 2021 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves on the ropes to underdog opponents in back-to-back weeks. College football fans across the country turned their attention to Columbus during week two as No. 3 Ohio State struggled to come up with an answer for the high-powered offense of No. 12 Oregon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
WolverineDigest

Mike Macdonald's Energy, Defensive Philosophy Paying Off Early For Michigan

Few knew what to expect when the official announcement came that Mike Macdonald would be taking over as defensive coordinator as part of Jim Harbaugh's staff in Ann Arbor. A quick google search revealed that he had spent a considerable amount of time in the NFL as part of John Harbaugh's staff with the Baltimore Ravens, along a handful of years serving as an assistant at the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#College Football#College Athletics#American Football#Ap#Ohio State#Spartans#Footbal
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
793
Followers
607
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy