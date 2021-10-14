Grand Blanc Township welcoming new company by widening Baldwin Road

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A busy road in Grand Blanc Township will get rebuilt and widened to make way for a construction company relocating from Flushing. Fessler & Bowman Inc. is leaving Flushing to build a $10 million headquarters off Baldwin Road, which currently is two lanes with aging pavement. The Michigan Department of Transportation is providing a grant to widen the road to three lanes and upgrade the surface.