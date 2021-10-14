Publishers Ask Royalty Board for 32% Rate Increase From Streaming Services
Following a deadline to file proposed rates for on-demand audio streams to the Copyright Royalty Board on Wednesday (Oct. 13), word is beginning to leak from publishers and songwriters that the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) are seeking a 32.4% increase in the headline rate to 20% of a digital service’s revenue for the full five-year term for Phonorecords IV, covering 2023 through 2027.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0