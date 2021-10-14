CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Canada concerned about supply chain issues, watching ports 'closely'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiQs2_0cRMqkyK00

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada is concerned about the challenges facing global supply chains and is watching the country's ports very closely, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

Freeland, speaking to reporters in Washington after meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said she was broadly optimistic about the strength of Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19.

The rebound in demand for goods as restrictions are lifted has exposed supply chain shortages, with firms scrambling for workers, ships and even fuel to power factories, threatening the fledgling bounce back.

"The issue of both supply chain congestion and supply chain shortages, was discussed ... it's definitely a concern on the minds of finance ministers around the world," Freeland said.

"We are definitely mindful of the supply chain issues in the Canadian economy. We are monitoring the supply chain and Canadian ports, very, very closely."

Freeland said the process of restarting the economy after the shutdowns was inevitably going to be uneven.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Thai Sept exports beats forecast, strong 2021 growth seen

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports rose more than expected in September from a year earlier, helped by trade partners’ economic recovery, a weak baht and government trade promotion, the commerce minister said on Tuesday. Exports, a key driver of Thailand’s growth, increased 17.1% in September from a year...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

UK's Heathrow Airport flags tepid travel recovery until 2026

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport Ltd said on Tuesday it was still reporting losses and does not expect air traffic to recover completely until at least 2026 even as the travel industry gathered steam in the third quarter on easing restrictions. The London airport said passenger numbers in...
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Property sector weighs on China stocks; lira rallies

* Turkish lira up 1.5% as diplomatic tension eases. Oct 26 (Reuters) - Property and technology stocks led losses in China on Tuesday but gains in most other bourses sent an index of emerging market (EM) shares closer to one-month highs, while Turkey’s lira firmed 1.5% after sliding to record lows.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrystia Freeland
WXIA 11 Alive

Supply chain issues create Port of Savannah backlog

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As supply chain issues permeate the economy and stoke inflation, Georgia’s Port of Savannah has been at center stage. The port is the third busiest in North America – behind New York and Los Angeles – and has been struggling to get cargo from overseas unloaded. Wednesday...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Supply Chains#Finance#Canadian
Fox5 KVVU

Supply chain issues in Nevada extend beyond California ports

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the busy holiday buying season, the supply chain crunch is making it difficult to get some of the items we need in the Silver State. West coast ports are expanding their hours, but local experts in the trucking industry said it will likely take more than that to feel any improvements locally.
NEVADA STATE
chiefexecutive.net

Worried About Supply Chain Issues? Look At Logistics Spending

With logistics spending reported to have hit $10.6 trillion last year alone, it’s surprising that some executives still focus attention on manufacturing processes, and not the supply chain as a whole to benchmark productivity. When doing so, organizations miss out on staggering cost-reduction opportunities. It’s common for financial teams to...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
pnwag.net

Supply Chain Issues to Persists into 2022

A quarterly report from CoBank suggests that while the U.S. economy is still very much in the grips of the pandemic, supply chains are arguably in the most dire condition since the start of the pandemic, as lead times for manufacturing inputs recently reached record highs. Persistent supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are adding significant costs to businesses and consumers.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy