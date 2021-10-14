CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday shipping deadlines announced

By CNN staff
WSFA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines. The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020. For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day...

www.wsfa.com

