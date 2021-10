MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman says an unknown woman pulled a gun on her after they exchanged words at a stoplight. It happened on Airport Blvd at Montlimar Drive, and the woman who spoke with WKRG News 5 says the exchange happened at the traffic light, but once she pulled into the JoAnn’s Fabric parking lot, things escalated. Alicia Knox says she thought she was going to get shot.