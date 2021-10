Rafael Nadal was the youngster on a mission at the beginning of 2003, reaching four Challenger finals and winning one title to move closer to a place in the top-100 at 16. Making his Masters 1000 debut as a qualifier in Monte Carlo, Nadal showed his full potential and ousted Karol Kucera in the first round before toppling the reigning Roland Garros winner Albert Costa in the second for the first top-10 victory and a place in the last 16.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO