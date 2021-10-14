Photobiomodulation of the brain: Shining light on treating Alzheimer's and other neuropathological diseases
Photobiomodulation (PBM) offers exciting opportunities for improving the life of patients with a diverse range of brain disorders. In this special collection of articles in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease experts review progress using PBM therapy to treat dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other disorders and suggest larger clinical trials should be conducted as soon as possible.medicalxpress.com
