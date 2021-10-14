CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Photobiomodulation of the brain: Shining light on treating Alzheimer's and other neuropathological diseases

By IOS Press
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotobiomodulation (PBM) offers exciting opportunities for improving the life of patients with a diverse range of brain disorders. In this special collection of articles in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease experts review progress using PBM therapy to treat dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other disorders and suggest larger clinical trials should be conducted as soon as possible.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

A 50-Year-Old Drug Might Find a New Life Treating Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s has always been a poorly understood disease, and that’s raised huge challenges in finding viable treatments. Scientists are even exploring unorthodox options, like old drugs prescribed for very different conditions. They’ve found a very surprising candidate, in the form of a 50-year-old diuretic. On Monday, researchers showed that the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
LIFESTYLE
healththoroughfare.com

Closer to Defeating Alzheimer’s Disease: Why Consuming Basil is a Good Idea

The world sure needs more ways to fight Alzheimer’s disease, and a preclinical study led by researchers from the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) is telling us that relying on basil could be the answer. The natural compound known as fenchol, which is abundant in plants such as basil, has the key for reducing neurotoxic amyloid-beta from the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Shining Light#Pbm#Lllt#Ph D#Laser Research Centre
Medscape News

Childhood Trauma Linked to Adult Neurologic Disorders

Adult patients with headaches, epilepsy, or other neurologic disorders are more likely to have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general public, new research suggests. In addition, patients with neurologic conditions who have a high level of ACEs, including abuse or neglect, use more healthcare resources, have more comorbidities,...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Signs of Alzheimer's disease may be detectable before significant symptoms are obvious

Healthy people with a higher genetic risk of Alzheimer's disease may show differences in brain structure and in cognitive test scores relating to reasoning and attention, according to a new study. The University of Glasgow research—published today in Neuropsychopharmacology—suggests that, although the association between these differences in people with a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
baltimorenews.net

Personality traits linked to hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): A recent study led by scientists from the Florida State University College of Medicine has discovered that changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease are linked with personality traits associated with the condition of an individual. The study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
drhyman.com

How to Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Decline

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most significant global health threats we face today. It is an ailment that, as our population ages, is forecasted to become a worldwide epidemic. Mainstream medicine would have us believe that it can’t be prevented, is untreatable, and progressive, with most patients not surviving beyond three to eleven years post-diagnosis. But that is all being challenged with the work of Dr. David Perlmutter and Dr. Dale Bredesen.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Brain’s White Matter Integrity Disrupted in People With Alzheimer’s Gene Mutation

The structural integrity of the brain’s white matter as measured with an advanced MRI technique is lower in cognitively normal people who carry a genetic mutation associated with Alzheimer’s disease than it is in non-carriers, according to a study in Radiology. Researchers said the findings show the promise of widely available imaging techniques in helping to understand early structural changes in the brain before symptoms of dementia become apparent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Warning signs for dementia found in the blood

Researchers at the DZNE and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG) have identified molecules in the blood that can indicate impending dementia. Their findings, which are presented in the scientific journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, are based on human studies and laboratory experiments. University hospitals across Germany were also involved in the investigations. The biomarker described by the team led by Prof. André Fischer is based on measuring levels of so-called microRNAs. The technique is not yet suitable for practical use; the scientists therefore aim to develop a simple blood test that can be applied in routine medical care to assess dementia risk. According to the study data, microRNAs could potentially also be targets for dementia therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Migraine linked to all-cause dementia, Alzheimer's disease

(HealthDay)—Migraine is associated with an increased risk for all-cause dementia and Alzheimer disease, according to research published online Sept. 15 in Acta Neurologica Scandinavica. Long Wang, M.D., from The Second People's Hospital of Hefei in China, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis to examine the potential association between migraine and dementia....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Antioxidants to prevent Alzheimer's disease

Research conducted by Ph.D student Mohamed Raâfet Ben Khedher and postdoctoral researcher Mohamed Haddad of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has shown that an oxidation-antioxidant imbalance in the blood is an early indicator of Alzheimer's disease, rather than a consequence. This breakthrough made by researchers under the supervision of the Professor Charles Ramassamy provides an avenue for preventive intervention: the antioxidants intake.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Causes and Risk Factors for Alzheimer’s Disease

There’s still a lot to learn about what causes Alzheimer’s disease, but there are some changes you can make to reduce your risk factors. Hearing that you or a loved one may have Alzheimer’s disease can be confusing and alarming at first, especially since there are many misunderstandings about the condition, how its symptoms present, and what treatment options are available.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Mystery Solved: How Amyloid Beta Forms in Brain Nerve Cells

In a major breakthrough, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have discovered how amyloid beta — the neurotoxin believed to be at the root of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) — forms in axons and related structures that connect neurons in the brain, where it causes the most damage. Their findings, published in Cell Reports, could serve as a guidepost for developing new therapies to prevent the onset of this devastating neurological disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This anti-seizure drug could improve cognitive function in Alzheimer’s

In a new study from UCLA, researchers found an inexpensive anti-seizure medication markedly improves learning and memory and other cognitive functions in Alzheimer’s patients who have epileptic activity in their brains. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia worldwide. Early symptoms include short-term memory loss, the decline in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Understanding Graves’ Disease and Depression

If you have Graves’ disease, you’re at higher risk of developing depression. Graves’ disease is a common form of hyperthyroidism, where your thyroid produces too much thyroid hormone. Your thyroid gland controls several hormones that are involved in metabolism, the process of turning food into energy. Depression, also called major...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

The Difference Between Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Explained

Dementia is often considered a big picture, catch-all term for all types of memory disorders—and most of the time, it is. There are, however, a few specifications that set Alzheimer's disease (a type of dementia) apart from general dementia and other memory loss-inducing conditions. Ahead, a physician explains their overlaps and key differences, and also offers other causes for cognitive decline.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

Retinas of Eyes May Be an Indicator of Alzheimer’s Disease Risk: Study

According to a new nationwide study, the eyes of older adults may provide a possible indication of Alzheimer’s disease. Amyloid plaques found in the eyes’ retinas may be an indicator of similar plaques in the brain, which is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers are hoping this can provide a more visible biomarker for detecting the disease risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy