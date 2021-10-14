CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Brain 'noise' may hold the keys to psychiatric treatment efficacy

By Karolinska Institutet
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt remains a central challenge in psychiatry to reliably judge whether a patient will respond to treatment. In a new study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Germany show that moment-to-moment fluctuations in brain activity can reliably predict whether patients with social anxiety disorder will be receptive to cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

