Brain 'noise' may hold the keys to psychiatric treatment efficacy

The results of a small trial in healthy human volunteers suggest that a drug currently used to treat constipation might potentially also help to improve cognitive problems in patients with mental illness. The trial, headed by researchers at the University of Oxford, demonstrated that prucalopride, a drug that activates the 5-HT4 receptor, may also boost our ability to think more clearly. Prucalopride has an acceptable level of side effects, if taken under medical supervision.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO