Okay, I legit LOVE this poster. It’s not original per se but it just washes over me with this epic period romantic vibe for upcoming jTBC drama Snowdrop. The first official poster is out for the drama headlining Jung Hae In and idol turned actress Jisoo in her first acting role, with supporting leads Jang Seung Jo, Yoo In Na, and Kim Hye Yoon. The drama was swept up in the Joseon Exorcist controversy in March with netizens accusing it of distorting history despite the drama not having aired yet. The network assured viewers it wasn’t and even passed a petition review started from the public that reached the government. I just want a swoony, teary, dreamy period romance and this poster projects that feel, apparently it’s paying homage to La La Land and I totally see it. I’m glad its coming out after Jung Hae In is back in netizen good graces with D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) so the drama can be viewed objectively and less a critique of other external factors.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO