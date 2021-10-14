CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH Study Indicates J&J Vaccine Recipients Could Benefit From Pfizer, Moderna Boosters

The NIH released findings of a study that say recipients of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may benefit from getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters as the antibody levels from those shots were seen as more robust than from a Johnson & Johnson booster.

