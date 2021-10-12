CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Gear Review: Gill XPEL Sun Hoodie

bassmaster.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGill employed its expertise in technical and lifestyle apparel to create the XPEL Tec collection, which includes the men’s and women’s versions of the Sun Hoodie. A must-have style for warm environments, sun hoodies are the ultimate in lightweight, comfortable fishing apparel and Gill’s new offering hits the mark with a breathable fabric, boasting 50+ UV protection with proprietary XPEL fabric technology for repelling water while preventing stains and controlling odor. Available spring 2022.

www.bassmaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The Best Loungewear for Fall -- Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More

We can finally feel that fall weatherpumpkin spice is back!), which means we have a good excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two. To help you find new additions for...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Palace Winter 2021 Knitwear, Hoodies and Sweaters

Following the unveiling of its Winter 2021 lookbook last week, Palace now offers a closer look at its knitwear, hoodie and sweater offering for this coming season. Stand-out pieces arrive courtesy of two zip-up Harlequin knitted shirts, a selection of Solidarity jumpers and a trio of tongue-in-cheek Albert Einstein-inspired pullovers dubbed “Eine Steine”. Winter fleeces with “Alpine Palace Technology” across the chest offer a more functional look this season with a multitude of zipped compartments, while an array of half-zip sweaters round out more eye-catching proceedings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
American Songwriter

Gear Review: New Fender Acoustic Pedals

The Fender effects division is on fire lately. Their expanding guitar pedal line is beautiful in form and function, and their two new acoustic-specific pedals exemplify this craftsmanship. The Fender Smolder Acoustic Overdrive, priced at $149.99, is deceptively simple but expressive. The standard tone control acts more like a filter and is...
ELECTRONICS
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: VMC Ned Rig Jig

The Ned rig has morphed from specialty to mainstream lure, and VMC has taken the go-to bait to another level with the Ned Rig Jig. Setting it apart is a pointed mushroom head design with a cone at the neck, which allows it to slip through almost any cover without hanging or fouling. The line tie is 90 degrees off the top of the head, which helps balance weight when a soft plastic bait is attached, also allowing the head to track straight. The bait keeper is formed from ribbed rings around the head to keep baits firmly in place, even when worked through heavy cover. The hybrid bend hook is made of made from chemically sharpened Vanadium Steel. Sporting a 1/0 hook, available in 1/16-, 1/8-, 3/16- and 1/4-ounce sizes. Three colors: black, green pumpkin and chartreuse.
FISHING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoodies#Xpel Tec
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Eagle Claw Lazer Sharp Pro Kits

It’s probably fair to say that most anglers are familiar with the finesse tactics of drop shotting, Ned rigging and wacky/Neko rigging. It’s probably less accurate to assume everyone always choses the right tackle and bait elements. Eagle Claw simplifies the exercise with its Lazer Sharp branded Pro Kits, which provide all-in-one convenience with pro-staff selected items. With terminal tackle and baits neatly packaged and identified, these kits make it easy to organize your tackle trays and transfer the items.
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Audeze LCD-5 Reference Headphones

A California-based leader in high-tech audio gear, Audeze has announced a new reference headphone that promises to be remarkable but there is a lot more to the new LCD-5 headphones than you might expect. First of all, let’s understand that calling a product “reference headphones” implies that these are designed...
ELECTRONICS
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Gamma Drive by Pigtronix

It’s just incredible what they’re doing these days with mini pedals. I’m a big fan of the space they save on pedalboards but recently smaller devices have more increased pop and function than ever before. Yeah, technology!. Pigtronix’s new Gamma Drive leads the pack of small, power mini overdrive/distortions. Sometimes...
TECHNOLOGY
Field & Stream

Gear Review: Benchmade’s New Cutlery Knives

Of all the tests of a knife’s sharpness—and I’ve employed methods from cutting a paper towel to shaving hair from my forearm to slicing thin wafers of newsprint—I’ve never found a better way than the task I faced the other night: Removing dried, tacky silverskin from a venison backstrap. A knife needs to be sharp enough to do this without shearing good meat from the cut, and without getting sticky and hanging up as you slide the blade between the muscle and the silverskin. The knife I had in hand was a Benchmade 4030 Utility Knife, one of the shining (literally) stars in the brand-new line of culinary knives from the venerable Oregon cutler. I can’t recall another knife that pushed through the fascia and connective tissue and silverskin with such directed, near-frictionless ease.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Bonvillain Custom Fender Telecaster at Auction

This year marks the 21st Anniversary of the Lucky Hearts Gala that supports Hearts & Horses programs that serve those in need: veterans; people with physical and cognitive disabilities; seniors with Alzheimer’s and dementia; and at-risk youth. The event has become one of Northern Colorado’s premier charity events and is...
MUSIC
RideApart

Gear Review: Tourmaster Horizon Line Women's Trailblazer Boot

Tourmaster’s Horizon Line Women’s Trailblazer Boots tell you what they want to do in their product description. According to Tourmaster, they are a “women’s mid-calf waterproof adventure touring boot.” This description is simple, straightforward, and easy to understand—much like the boots themselves. The Trailblazer boots are constructed with an Italian...
Cyclingnews

Ratio 12-speed gear kit review

A super-simple way to get the latest SRAM ratio gains from your ‘obsolete’ SRAM cable shifters and it’s not even hard to install - it will void your warranty though. UK company Ratio wanted to access the excellent range of SRAM 12-speed gearing with road bar shifters without having to go wireless. So they took SRAM’s 11-speed road shifters and created a conversion kit which was followed by a whole range to cover every possible combination of cassette and cable routing. As long as you get the right kit for the SRAM road groupset setup you’re trying to achieve (and Ratio have a very comprehensive and honest guide on its site to make that easy) and you’re patient installing the various kit parts, it’s an easy DIY job. We’ve installed both the Eagle and 10-36T road kits and so far and we couldn’t be more impressed with how well they work.
CARS
gearjunkie.com

Gear We Love: Our Favorite Gear This Month

At GearJunkie, we test, use, and rely on all manner of gear — for all seasons and conditions. Take a peek at the products we love this month!. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Favorite Gear We Tested in October. Hyperlite Mountain...
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Woolnut Leather Tech Organizer review: A premium pouch for your go-to gear

Woolnut's leather-wrapped Tech Organizer stays true to its name with copious pockets and straps to hold all of your essentials. We've experienced Woolnut's leather in the past on the company's iPhone cases. They've used the same leather here in the tech pouch. Woolnut logo on the outside of the Tech...
TECHNOLOGY
RideApart

Gear Review: 6D ATS-1R Full Face Helmet

If there’s one sport that prizes head protection as much as motorcycling, it’s American Football. Whether you hold season tickets or just tune in for the Super Bowl commercials, you’re probably aware of the National Football League’s (NFL) recent emphasis on safety. That sea change began when several former NFL stars developed a degenerative brain disease called Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.
NFL
GeekyGadgets

Hoodie-X reversible graphene integrated zip-up hoodie by Graphene-X

With still 23 days remaining and thanks to over 1600 backers the Hoodie-X reversible graphene-integrated zip-up hoodie by Graphene-X has raised more than $300,000 via Kickstarter. The waterproof outer jacket is reversible and designed to protect you against the elements thanks to its three layered fabric and graphene integrated construction.
APPAREL
bassmaster.com

Tips for the frugal angler

Things are getting better in our economy, but they’re still tough in some places. And, I’m a frugal guy. So I thought I’d write this column and give you some tips on how to fish more and spend less money. I know how to do that. Remember, I’m the guy who once stayed in a $30-a-night motel.
HOBBIES
temptalia.com

Pat McGrath Galactic Sun Divine Blush + Glow Palette Review & Swatches

Pat McGrath Galactic Sun Divine Blush & Glow Trio ($52.00 for 0.37 oz.) includes two blushes and one highlighter; all three shades are available individually, if preferred. The colors were fairly consistent compared to the standalone versions, though Desert Orchid looked lighter and a little warmer when initially swatched, but once on, they seemed to end up the same.
MAKEUP
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Lew's Signature Rods

Two of bass fishing’s most recognized names — Bassmaster Elite Series angler Greg Hackney and Bassmaster LIVE host Mark Zona — helped design new rod models for the Lew’s Signature Line. Zona is a huge fan of spinning rod tactics, so his models include a 6-foot, 10-inch Shakey Head; 7-foot All-Purpose; 7-foot, 2-inch Tube Crackin’ Special; and a 7-foot, 4-inch Power Finesse. On the other end of the spectrum, Hackney’s expertise in power fishing yielded a 7-foot, 3-inch frog rod; a 7-foot, 6-inch pitching rod; and a 7-foot, 11-inch heavy cover flipping rod.
HOBBIES
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Fender Lexus Custom Stratocaster

Both guitar and car enthusiasts will appreciate the recent Fender’s Custom Shop announcement regarding the launch of a limited edition of the Fender Lexus LC Stratocaster guitar, the newest custom-built piece from Principal Master Builder, Ron Thorn. The Shop will be releasing just 100 of the team-built Lexus LC Stratocaster guitars globally.
CARS
KRON4

Best jean jacket hoodie

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jean jacket hoodies combine the best of both worlds. They offer the classic style of denim with the comfort and versatility of hoodies. It’s the perfect lightweight jacket for early fall and warm rainy days, and it’s easy to layer on colder mornings. Whether you’re wearing it for function or style, a hooded jean jacket will keep you cozy and looking great all season long.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy