Gear Review: Gill XPEL Sun Hoodie

A super-simple way to get the latest SRAM ratio gains from your ‘obsolete’ SRAM cable shifters and it’s not even hard to install - it will void your warranty though. UK company Ratio wanted to access the excellent range of SRAM 12-speed gearing with road bar shifters without having to go wireless. So they took SRAM’s 11-speed road shifters and created a conversion kit which was followed by a whole range to cover every possible combination of cassette and cable routing. As long as you get the right kit for the SRAM road groupset setup you’re trying to achieve (and Ratio have a very comprehensive and honest guide on its site to make that easy) and you’re patient installing the various kit parts, it’s an easy DIY job. We’ve installed both the Eagle and 10-36T road kits and so far and we couldn’t be more impressed with how well they work.

