Gear Review: Gill XPEL Sun Hoodie
Gill employed its expertise in technical and lifestyle apparel to create the XPEL Tec collection, which includes the men’s and women’s versions of the Sun Hoodie. A must-have style for warm environments, sun hoodies are the ultimate in lightweight, comfortable fishing apparel and Gill’s new offering hits the mark with a breathable fabric, boasting 50+ UV protection with proprietary XPEL fabric technology for repelling water while preventing stains and controlling odor. Available spring 2022.www.bassmaster.com
