The first item on the Council’s Tuesday, October 19 agenda is to raise fees for a number of planning services, including appeals for planning approvals. Currently, if an aggrieved person other than the project applicant wants to file an appeal, the fee is $109, including taxes and surcharges, $112 if paying by credit card. The proposed new base fee is $158, which rises to almost $200 when including additional charges. This figure will rise even higher, as the fee will be subject to annual increases based on the rate of inflation starting in July 2023. If you’ve been reading the latest financial news, you know that many economists are predicting a steep increase in consumer prices, leading to higher rates of inflation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO