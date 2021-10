Long before the pandemic, digital applications were already incredibly important to healthcare organizations, but over the last few years, they have become essential. Applications can assist with scheduling appointments, virtual doctor visits, accessing medical records and conducting tests down to the most complex AI-powered technologies such as medical imaging. As COVID-19 fundamentally transformed the way industries operate, healthcare has been the world’s focus as physicians, nurses, EMTs, and other healthcare practitioners have stepped up to provide routine as well as critical care amid chaos and a period of transformation. When applications fail, it can lead to issues such as long delays in patients receiving the care they need and doctors become backlogged as time passes.

