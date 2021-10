LYNCHBURG, Va. – Alexandra Viktorovich, Alesya Yakubovich, and Sofia Johnson of the Old Dominion women's tennis team all went 3-0 in the Main Singles Draw at the ITA Atlantic Regional at the Liberty Tennis Complex. After advancing to the to the quarterfinals, Viktorovich, Yakubovich, and Johnson all qualified for the ITA Super Regionals held in Charlottesville on October 22-25. "We had strong performances out of all our players this weekend," said ODU head coach Dominic Manilla. "Alexandra did a great job, holding her spot as the number one seed and qualifying in dominant fashion."

