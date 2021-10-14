3 Lessons for First-Time Investors From a Financial Advisor

Even if all you're doing is lying on the couch and scrolling on your phone, chances are, you'll be tempted to buy at least one item. You log on to Instagram only to be confronted with a cozy sweatsuit you were eying the other day. Then, an ad for that serum you recently added to your cart the but didn't ultimately purchase pops up while you're reading a news article. And then, your friend texts you the link to a virtual sale for a brand you love. The through-line here is that shopping can have a hard gravitational pull to avoid, even if you don't leave your house—especially considering the many payment tools that exist now to make rationalizing certain purchases easier than ever.

