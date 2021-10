Paul went for eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and 11 assists in Wednesday's preseason win over the Lakers. After sitting out the Suns' preseason opener for rest purposes, Paul didn't have much rust to shake off, as he carved up the Lakers' defense for 11 of Phoenix's 31 assists as a team. Heading into his age-36 campaign, it's possible the Suns could make more of an effort to preserve Paul during the regular season, but he was already held to 31.4 minutes per game in 2020-21, so as long as he's healthy his workload likely won't dip too much lower.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO