CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Seventeen shares track list for EP 'Attacca'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLEVO_0cRMfMWH00
Seventeen released a track list for its forthcoming mini album, "Attacca." Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a track list for the mini album, titled Attacca, on Thursday.

Attacca will feature the title track "Rock with You" and six other songs: "To You," "Crush," "Pang!," "Imperfect Love," "I Can't Run Away" and "2 Minus 1."

Seventeen released a "Rush of Love" concept trailer for Attacca in September that shows the members creating and performing.

The group gave a behind-the-scenes look at its photo shoot for the album jacket cover in a video Wednesday.

Seventeen will release a highlight medley for the EP on Oct. 18 and music video teasers for "Rock with You" on the 19th and 20th. The group will release the EP and the full "Rock with You" video Oct. 22.

Attacca will be Seventeen's first EP since Your Choice, released in June.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Seventeen's Jun, Dino, The8, and Hoshi exude their chic charisma in the latest set of teaser photos for 'Attacca'

Seventeen's upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca,' will be released this month as the boy group prepares for their comeback with more individual teaser images. On October 9 at midnight KST, the popular boy group released another set of teaser photos. On this day, photos of members Jun, Dino, The8, and Hoshi - or namely the performance team - were released. The four members exuded a chic and cold charisma that could stun the hearts of fans.
ENTERTAINMENT
officialcharts.com

Adele shares details of tracks from upcoming fourth album in new interview

Adele has shared the first details of the tracks from her upcoming fourth studio album in two cover stories with Vogue. Featured as the cover star for both the US and UK variants of the magazine (a world first), the British superstar did not share any track titles but did share that there won't be any collaborations on the album with other artists.
MUSIC
Billboard

SEVENTEEN Tease Snippets From 'Attacca' EP With Highlight Medley: Watch

SEVENTEEN are continuing to tease their upcoming ninth EP, Attacca -- this time, with a preview of each song from the release. On Monday (Oct. 18), the K-pop group gave their fans a taste of what they can expect the project to sound like with a highlight medley of songs from Attacca in a highly stylized video uploaded to their YouTube page.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Premiere: Jess Johns shares her highly-anticipated self-titled EP

After launching her solo career two years ago, Adelaide artist Jess Johns has given fans a sneak peek of her new self-titled EP ahead of its official release. Having been a staple of the South Australian music scene for years thanks to her involvement in bands such as Dead Roo, Ricky Albeck and The Belair Line Band, Purr, and The High Beamers, diehard fans of local music will already be across Johns’ work, with her solo career officially kicking off back in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The8
allkpop.com

Seventeen's S.Coups, DK, THE8, Joshua, Hoshi, and Vernon display their striking charms in the new set of teaser photos for 'Attacca'

Seventeen continues to gear up for their upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca.'. On October 12 at midnight KST, the popular boy group released another set of teaser photos. Members S.Coups, DK, The8, Joshua, Hoshi, and Vernon showed off their stunning charismatic charms cutting a dapper figure in this set of teaser photos. The members show off a more mature visual as they fully unravel their magnetism.
ENTERTAINMENT
earmilk.com

Chung shares debut EP 'Chung Shui'

Montreal-based rapper Chung is slowly carving her path as an emcee to be reckoned with. She has been dropping quality records and visuals to keep her momentum going and now she has curated her debut EP Chung Shui. The EP is produced by her longtime producer/collaborator Cotola who concocts dark, cinematic sounds for the soft-voiced emcee who effortlessly commands attention with every bar.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Archive's Dave Pen shares experimental solo track Death Of Adele

Archive and BirdPen vocalist Dave Pen has released a transformative performance art video for the experimental solo track, Death Of Adele. It's the second single from his debut solo album, Abran Wish & The Light Party, which is out on October 29 via JAR Records. After 25 years of making...
MUSIC
wivk.com

HARDY Shares Full Track List for HIXTAPE: Vol. 2

HARDY is quickly solidifying his role as the king of collaborations in Country music with the release of HIXTAPE: Vol. 2! This collaboration-only album is the second of its kind from HARDY (the first being HIXTAPE: Vol. 1 released in 2019), and consists of only star-studded songs. HIXTAPE: Vol. 2...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#South Korean#Wonwoo#Woozi
respect-mag.com

Fresco Trey Shares New EP ‘Heartbreak Diaries’

Memphis sensation Fresco Trey returns with a romantic, thoughtful new EP, Heartbreak Diaries. Last week, Trey teased the release with an epic trailer on Instagram, and now the seven-song project is here. Featuring standout singles like the “Feel Good” with Lil Tjay and “Fresh Off a Heartbreak,” as well as “Alone,”. Rich with textured, touching tracks, the EP is sure to delight fans of the burgeoning melodic phenom —and to win over new ones. Listen HERE.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

INFINITE's Woohyun reveals track list for 'With' solo mini album

INFINITE's Woohyun has revealed the track list for his 'With' solo mini album. According to the track list below, Woohyun's upcoming mini album includes the songs "With", "Between Cold and Passion", "Lonely Night", "My Diary", "Alone", and "A Song for You". The INFINITE member himself also participated in composing "A Song for You".
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Kid Vincent shares grooving three-track EP, ‘Restart the Dance’

Apropos of dance floors the world over continuing to gradually reopen, Kid Vincent‘s brand new three-track EP, Restart the Dance has landed, containing a neat batch of soulfully grooving new singles. Arriving after the producer’s single “Waiting for a Star to Fall” that found Vincent celebrating the Perseid meteor shower earlier this summer, Restart the Dance finds the burgeoning production force diving head-first into stirring house melodies.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Seventeen's Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, and S.Coups display their masculine charms in the latest unit photos for their 9th mini-album 'Attacca'

Seventeen's upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca,' will be released this month as the boy group prepares for their comeback. Earlier, Seventeen released the first set of teaser photos titled 'Op.1' version teaser images. In them, fans were able to grab a glimpse of the mature, sultry mood of Seventeen's upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca.'
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
JamBase

Tears For Fears Announce New Album ‘The Tipping Point’ & Share Title Track

Tears For Fears will issue their first album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, on February 25th, 2022 via Concord Records. The 1980s hit-making duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith also shared the LP’s title track. The Tipping Point follows Tears For Fears’ 2004 reunion album, Everybody Loves A...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Seventeen reveals a sneak peek of the 'Attacca' physical album through a short preview film

Seventeen continues getting ready for their upcoming 9th mini-album, 'Attacca,' as they drop more teaser content. Previously, the popular boy group has been getting ready as they released various sets of group teaser photos. All thirteen members display a more mature masculine side to their charms for this upcoming album in these released teaser photos.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

WizTheMc Shares Catchy New Track, “Do It Over”

WizTheMc says that he makes “music for moms,” which honestly, is pretty true, but in the best way possible. On his new single, “Do It Over,” the 21-year-old sings about falling in love, and new beginnings. From the sounds of things, he might even be wearing some rose coloured glasses.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Three Down To Earth Rare Tracks

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing three rare tracks from a newly-available digital edition of his 2001 album, "Down To Earth." "No Place for Angels," "Dreamer" (Acoustic Version), and "Gets Me Through" (Single Version) have been released on digital platforms as part of a 20th anniversary expanded digital edition. Recorded in...
MUSIC
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
nickiswift.com

What Is The Status Of Katie Holmes' Love Life After Her Split?

Katie Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo had a whirlwind romance, for sure. Ever since she and the New York-based chef were spotted on a PDA-packed dinner date in September 2020, they were sighted canoodling all around the Big Apple, per Us Weekly. A source close to the couple told the outlet in November 2020 that Holmes felt "blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn't affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first." (It probably helps that Vitolo doesn't work in Hollywood, although his restaurant clientele errs on the celebrity side.)
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
199K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy