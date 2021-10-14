CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Bride's family in Chicago misses daughter's Nevada wedding because Southwest canceled their flights during weekend meltdown: Parents watch her go down the aisle on FaceTime

By Michelle Thompson For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Chicago bride says her entire family missed her Nevada weekend wedding because of mass Southwest Airlines cancellations that left her devastated parents watching the event on FaceTime.

Kimberli Romano, 34, and her husband-to-be Kyle Hlavaty, 37, flew to their wedding destination October 6 without issue, but things didn’t go so smoothly for relatives trailing behind on later flights.

Her Chicago-area parents and siblings were set to fly in for the Valley of Fire wedding on October 9, a day before the ceremony, but were among those affected by Southwest’s abrupt cancellation of more than 1,800 weekend flights.

‘So, I call my parents immediately and told them double-check everything because we just got notification that the flight was canceled,’ Romani told CNN.

‘And, of course, it turns out that it was, and I was freaking out. I was so emotional’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgVxS_0cRMfH6e00
Kimberli Romani, 34, and Kyle Hlavaty, 37, were married Sunday in Nevada's Valley of Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8fCe_0cRMfH6e00
The bride (in red) was the first sibling in the family to get married
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nY6S_0cRMfH6e00
An emotional Kimberli Romani recounts not having her parents at her wedding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8Juk_0cRMfH6e00
Although the sign indicates the couple eloped, the wedding was meticulously planned 

She said she managed to book her parents another flight from Milwaukee the morning of the October 10 wedding, but it also was cancelled.

Aside from her husband’s mom and aunt – who flew to Las Vegas earlier in the week – no family was able to witness the special occasion in person.

Romano said her parents watched the ceremony via FaceTime.

‘Service was spotty because we were up in the mountains and everything, but my mom said that she was able to see most of it," Romano said. "She couldn't hear anything but she could see most of it.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172QdU_0cRMfH6e00
Southwest cancelled nearly 1,800 flights on the weekend, including the flights of Romano's parents and sisters, who were planning to attend the desert wedding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IN1ua_0cRMfH6e00
Romano is pictured (center) with her sisters, who were supposed to be bridesmaids

Southwest Airlines on Monday issued 'a tremendous apology' to its customers and said the weather was to blame for the cancellation of almost 2,000 flights during the weekend.

The Dallas-based airline refuted claims that employees striking in protest of a vaccine mandate caused staff shortages that forced the mass cancellations.

The nixed flights prevented Romano’s family from attending the special occasion, although a few of her bridesmaids who flew in earlier did attend.

However, her father wasn’t able to walk her down the aisle, and her mom couldn’t help her get ready for her big day.

‘It's unbearable for a lot of people,’ Romano told CNN. ‘And it's very, very disappointing. I've defended Southwest for so long and been a loyal customer of theirs for so long, and the way we were treated at the airport - they were so rude and disrespectful and had absolutely no remorse for anything. It's very upsetting.’

Back in Illinois, Romano’s parents and older sisters were scrambling to make the wedding. They spent hours researching other flight options, but couldn’t find one that would get them to the 1 p.m. wedding on time..

Although the wedding was in Las Vegas, it wasn’t an elopement.

It was a planned ceremony with a lot of thought and money put into it, the bride’s sister Renee Romano said.

Romano was the first daughter in the family to get married, and her parents were devastated to miss it, her sister said.

‘They're really torn up about it. They're still very upset,’ Renee Romano told DailyMail.com. ‘I think the (sadness) has turned into anger, because it’s just unbelievable that this could happen – and that Southwest allowed it to happen, and had no backup plan in case something like this would have happened.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTymU_0cRMfH6e00
Although the couple tied the knot in Vegas, it was a planned ceremony, not an elopement

Now, Renee Romano said she’s trying to get a refund from Southwest, which offered a flight credit to use on a future trip.

‘I don't want to use it for future flight,’ she said. ‘I don't want to fly with them again after all this craziness, not knowing if this is ever going to happen again. I want my money back, so we're going to try and work on that and see what happens.’

Southwest told Dailymail.com on Thursday that they reached out to the bride to offer their ‘sincere apologies’

Southwest Airlines COO insists again that weather and air traffic constraints caused travel hell on Friday and caused cascade of problems over five-day period because crew could not be in place to cover flights as a result

Southwest Airline’s president is continuing to blame the air carrier’s mass cancellations on bad weather and air traffic constraints.

Mike Van de Ven, also the company’s chief operating officer, said the logistical nightmare began to unravel last Friday when Southwest’s Florida operations were halted.

Friday’s troubles snowballed into Saturday’s operations, he said, and continued to cascade as employees scrambled to play catch up.

Irate passengers were forced to spend the long weekend sleeping on airport floors and waiting on hold for hours after the Dallas-based airline cancelled more than 2,300 flights.

‘Weather and air traffic constraints were not an issue beyond Friday, but it took us several days to re-set our network after the initial challenges,’ Van de Ven said in a statement.

The executive’s reasoning for cancelling thousands of flights contradicts speculation that Southwest’s pilots participated in a weekend strike to boycott the company’s vaccine mandate.

‘Despite widespread rumors and speculation, the weekend challenges were not a result of unusual Southwest employee activity, and there simply is nothing in our data that indicates that particular reason,’ Van de Ven said.

‘Our employees worked heroically in the midst of these adverse conditions and many came in on off days, or flew additional trips, to help the airline recover.’

Many passengers said they found it peculiar that other major air carriers weren’t brought down by the so-called weather and air traffic control problems.

Southwest is rare among large airlines in that it uses the old-fashioned, point-to-point 'linear' route system that takes people short distances with few connecting flights. The airline offers very few non-stop flights on longer routes. The system leaves crews and aircraft in many different areas, making it harder to recover from any delay.

‘I’m sure you are curious as to why Friday’s challenges impacted Southwest more than other airlines,’ Van de Ven said. ‘For starters, flying to and from Florida is a large portion of our schedule, and disruptions to Florida quickly spread throughout our network given our point-to-point flying.’

He said 40- to 50percent of Southwest’s plans travel to Florida daily, added that one-in-four crew assignments include at least one stop in The Sunshine State.

‘One of our largest crew bases is at Orlando International Airport, and that airport was shut to departing and arriving air traffic for approximately seven hours on Friday—preventing the flow of aircraft and crews into the network,’ Van de Ven said.

As the airline continues to do damage control, it’s sending out vouchers at varying amounts to affected passengers.

But some disgruntled passengers are refusing the certificates.

‘I do not want $150 voucher,’ said one Twitter user. ‘I want to be reimbursed full airfare and my non-refundable hotel expenses that went unused because of Southwest’s blunders and my unused park tickets for Magic Kingdom and Universal also non refundable.

‘$150 travel voucher is a joke.’

Added another: ‘Southwest is killing me… gave me vouchers but I just want my money back.’

Southwest’s president said the company’s focus is now on hiring more people.

Its goal is to hire more than 5,000 employees by the end of the year, said Van de Ven.

‘Additionally, we continue to evaluate potential network schedule changes to mitigate operational risks as we head into the holidays,’ he said.

‘There is certainly more work to be done as we approach November, and our teams are dedicated to doing that work to support a reliable operation.’

According to government statistics, the airline employed 62,000 workers pre-COVID - eight thousand more than the 54,000 employees who worked there as of August 2021.

The head of Southwest's pilots union, Capt. Casey Murray, blamed the company's management for the snafu and denied that pilots were calling out sick en masse to protest the vaccine mandate.

Murray told CBS News that the pilot sick rate was 'right in line with what was occurring this summer.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bride forced to get married with no family present because of Southwest cancellations

A bride said she was forced to have her wedding without family members present after their flights were cancelled as part of the widespread disruptions on Southwest Airlines over the past few days.The airline has stated that it “resumed normal operations today” but told The Independent it had cancelled some 2500 flights between Friday and Tuesday, due to “disruptive weather” and “air traffic control”, despite no other airlines reporting problems. But the airline resumed services too little, too late for Chicago newlyweds Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty, who got married in Nevada on Saturday.“It’s the most important day of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Southwest cancels thousands of flights since weekend — how it’s affecting Sacramento’s airport

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 360 flights across the country Monday after a turbulent weekend for the airline saw thousands of cancellations and delays. Those canceled flights comprise around 10% of all scheduled flights, according to FlightAware.com. More than 740 Southwest flights were also delayed Monday. Southwest’s challenges, which reportedly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facetime#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Apologies#Bride#Cnn
CBS Atlanta

Southwest Airlines Canceled Her Family’s Flight, Leaving Them Missing Her Wedding Day

(CNN) — What was supposed to be a special day over the weekend instead became an emotional roller coaster for a bride whose family couldn’t attend her wedding after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights around the country. Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty live in Chicago, along with most of her family. The couple flew to Las Vegas for their weekend wedding on Wednesday, October 6, and didn’t have any issues. A bridesmaid’s flight was delayed Friday. But it wasn’t until Saturday morning, the day before the wedding, that the couple became concerned Romano’s parents wouldn’t make it. Hlavaty’s friend was supposed to be on...
ECONOMY
KTVU FOX 2

Southwest Airlines meltdown: More than 2,000 flights canceled since Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. - Southwest Airlines chaos continued into Tuesday. Over the weekend, Southwest canceled some 2,400 flights, including more than 435 on Monday; leaving hundreds of thousands of people stranded or seriously delayed. Southwest's golden reputation for price, frequency and service took more of a hit. Southwest canceled 90 flights...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Urges Parents To Talk To Police and "Come Clean," Reveals Family Rift While Speaking To Protestors Outside Her Home

While speaking to protestors outside her house, Brian Laundrie's sister disclosed a deep family rift. Cassie and her husband Jim emerged from their privacy Monday night to speak to a crowd gathering outside her Lakeland Ranch front yard. Her parents' attorney has instructed them not to discuss Gabby Petito's death with anybody, including her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fortune

Why Southwest Airlines suffered its big meltdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
flyertalk.com

What REALLY Caused Southwest’s Massive Weekend Meltdown?

It was undoubtedly a terrible weekend for Southwest Airlines – but who is to blame for the meltdown? More importantly: Will it happen again?. If your Southwest Airlines flight was cancelled over the weekend of October 8-11, 2021, you were certainly not alone. A combination of factors came together to force the Dallas-based carrier to cancel over 2,000 flights, leaving travelers scrambling to get to their final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy