The Valens Posts C$12.8M Loss in Q3

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Valens (VLNS) posted a rise in sales in the third quarter of 2021, but a wider loss than in the third quarter of 2020. The British Columbia-based company produces medical and recreational cannabis products. Net revenues came in at C$21 million in the quarter ended August 31, an increase...

www.smarteranalyst.com

