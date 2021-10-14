CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canopy Growth to Buy Wana Brands; Shares Soar

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanopy Growth (WEED) announced Thursday that it has signed a deal to acquire Colorado-based Wana Brands, the top cannabis edibles brand in North America by market share. This acquisition will strengthen the pot giant’s presence in the rapidly evolving segment of marijuana gummies in the United States and Canada. Wana manufactures and sells gummies in 12 states and nine Canadian markets. The company plans to expand to 20 states by the end of 2022.

