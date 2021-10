PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh region’s longest-serving congressman is stepping down at the end of his term next year. U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat, says it’s time for a generational change. With 27 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, Doyle says he’s ready to retire next year when he turns 69. “I believe the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation,” said Doyle at a press conference Monday afternoon. The state’s senior congressman says he knew he could win another term, but the creation of a new congressional district required through reapportionment made this the...

