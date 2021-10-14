CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WETM 18 News

Local Applebee’s to hold hiring day on Oct. 19

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chf8x_0cRMcm6000

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., local Elmira-Corning area Applebee’s will be hosting a Hiring Day event at all local locations to make it easy for interesting candidates to join Applebee’s team.

Participating Elmira-Corning area Applebee’s include: Elmira, Erwin, and Hornell. Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut, and Sayre, PA also will take part.

For addresses of the above-mentioned locations, visit: tlcannon.com/locations

Applebee’s will be giving the opportunity to get a $200, or more, bonus for those applying to be a cook and are hired.

Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of holidays

A refer-a-friend bonus program will also be in place at the event where applicants can refer someone and receive a $100 bonus

All interested applicants must visit the restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 19 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to interview and meet with an Applebee’s manager.

Applicants may fill out an application in person at the event or they can visit tlcannoncareers.com to see a list of current job openings near them and fill out an application ahead of the event

In addition to multiple cook positions, other openings include a range of full-time and part-time opportunities, including host, to-go, server, bartender, dishwasher, and management, all with the potential for career development and advancement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM 18 News

Chemung County SPCA organizes a Howl-O-Ween fundraiser in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning community and their pets embraced the Halloween theme in the form of a fundraiser. Corning residents brought their fur babies together in style to celebrate the Howl-O-Ween happy hour. The event was sponsored by Corning Credit Union and Iron Flamingo Brewery. The Halloween-themed pet celebration is not just about […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen State Park Trail Season comes to a close

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- As late fall nears, so does the cold weather and many outdoor events and venues will be shut down for the season. Next weekend on October 24, the Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail will be closing for the season. The Finger Lakes Regional Director of Parks and Recreation says although […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Walmart#Food Drink#Wetm Mytwintiers Com
WETM 18 News

Elmira College women’s basketball working for program turnaround

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s basketball is primed for a big season under new leadership. New head coach Thad Phillips will guide the Soaring Eagles in 2021-22 after Devin Shea stepped down after two seasons at the helm for Elmira. Phillips, a native of Louisiana, come to the women’s program after serving as […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Arnot Health to offer flu shot clinics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is announcing public flu shot clinics to help protect our community from influenza. The clinics will take place as follows: Oct. 22 at Ernie Davis Community Center at 350 E 5th St in Elmira from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (COVID-19 vaccine will also be available) Oct. 26 Steele […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Will mask mandates return in Chemung County?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After adding more than 200 COVID-19 cases in the past two days, Chemung County has now reached a grim milestone, 10,000 Coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic. The spike in cases is the direct opposite of national case trends, which were cut in half since peaking in August. “We’re not considering it […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

463
Followers
321
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy