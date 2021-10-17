Authorities Investigate Fatal Shooting on Pleasant Street in Annapolis
Authorities are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting on Pleasant Street in Annapolis.
Shortly after 1pm on October 14, 2021, multiple units responded to Pleasant Street for a reported shooting. Unconfirmed details reveal that at least one person was found with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Updates will be provided as more information is shared.
