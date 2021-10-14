CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento leaders want to turn a downtown motel into permanent housing for the homeless

By Theresa Clift
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento leaders plan to apply for state funding to convert a downtown motel into permanent housing for the homeless. The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Commission last week voted to apply for about $35 million in state Project Homekey funding for the Best Western Sutter House motel at 11th and H streets, said SHRA spokeswoman Angela Jones. The City Council is expected to consider the item Tuesday.

