Sacramento leaders want to turn a downtown motel into permanent housing for the homeless
Sacramento leaders plan to apply for state funding to convert a downtown motel into permanent housing for the homeless. The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Commission last week voted to apply for about $35 million in state Project Homekey funding for the Best Western Sutter House motel at 11th and H streets, said SHRA spokeswoman Angela Jones. The City Council is expected to consider the item Tuesday.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 2