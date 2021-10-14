Trump ordered to sit for filmed deposition in protest lawsuit

A judge in the Bronx has issued an order that former President Donald Trump has to participate in a filmed deposition in a protest lawsuit concerning his harsh statements towards immigrants.

Mexican protesters say they were assaulted when they held a rally outside Trump Tower in New York in September 2015 after Mr Trump said during his presidential campaign announcement that Mexicans were criminals and rapists.

Mr Trump was named in the lawsuit, as was his campaign, his former security chief Keith Schiller, and others, ABC News reported.

The order from Judge Doris Gonzalez said: “Donald J Trump shall appear for a deposition October 18, 2021 at 10 am ... or, in the event of illness or emergency, on another mutually agreed to date on or before October 31, 2021.”

The four protesters in the lawsuit say that Mr Trump’s security guards assaulted the group and violated their free speech rights. The plaintiffs claim that Mr Schiller hit protester Efrain Galicia in the head after the guard tried to remove a sign that stated: “Trump: Make America Racist Again,” according to CNN .

Judge Gonzalez ordered Mr Trump to answer questions on video in September 2019, arguing that his testimony was “indispensable”. Mr Trump was serving as president at the time and claimed executive privilege as a reason not to participate. Judge Gonzalez disagreed, writing in an order that “no government official, including the executive, is above the law” – a decision that was appealed by Mr Trump’s legal team.

The start of the trial was delayed to afford the appeals court time to resolve legal issues.

Mr Trump could also face another deposition in a defamation lawsuit from former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, who claims that he sexually assaulted her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007 – an allegation Mr Trump denies.

According to Ms Zervos, Mr Trump defamed her during the campaign when he said that she lied about the assault allegations.

Former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll is also suing Mr Trump for defamation after he said that she was lying as she alleged that he raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

Mr Trump is also facing legal issues when it comes to his business practices and tax filings – both of which are being investigated by Manhattan and New York State district attorneys.