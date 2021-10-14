CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump ordered to sit for filmed deposition in protest lawsuit

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMn3X_0cRMFbhm00

A judge in the Bronx has issued an order that former President Donald Trump has to participate in a filmed deposition in a protest lawsuit concerning his harsh statements towards immigrants.

Mexican protesters say they were assaulted when they held a rally outside Trump Tower in New York in September 2015 after Mr Trump said during his presidential campaign announcement that Mexicans were criminals and rapists.

Mr Trump was named in the lawsuit, as was his campaign, his former security chief Keith Schiller, and others, ABC News reported.

The order from Judge Doris Gonzalez said: “Donald J Trump shall appear for a deposition October 18, 2021 at 10 am ... or, in the event of illness or emergency, on another mutually agreed to date on or before October 31, 2021.”

The four protesters in the lawsuit say that Mr Trump’s security guards assaulted the group and violated their free speech rights. The plaintiffs claim that Mr Schiller hit protester Efrain Galicia in the head after the guard tried to remove a sign that stated: “Trump: Make America Racist Again,” according to CNN .

Judge Gonzalez ordered Mr Trump to answer questions on video in September 2019, arguing that his testimony was “indispensable”. Mr Trump was serving as president at the time and claimed executive privilege as a reason not to participate. Judge Gonzalez disagreed, writing in an order that “no government official, including the executive, is above the law” – a decision that was appealed by Mr Trump’s legal team.

The start of the trial was delayed to afford the appeals court time to resolve legal issues.

Mr Trump could also face another deposition in a defamation lawsuit from former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, who claims that he sexually assaulted her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007 – an allegation Mr Trump denies.

According to Ms Zervos, Mr Trump defamed her during the campaign when he said that she lied about the assault allegations.

Former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll is also suing Mr Trump for defamation after he said that she was lying as she alleged that he raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

Mr Trump is also facing legal issues when it comes to his business practices and tax filings – both of which are being investigated by Manhattan and New York State district attorneys.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Carroll
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mark Meadows says Trump will run in 2024: ‘If I were a betting man, I would go all in’

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has predicted that Donald Trump would run for presidency again in 2024. “I don’t speak for [former] President Trump, but I do speak to him all the time, and I can tell you if I were a betting man, I would bet, I would go all in on the fact that he’s going to run,” the former Congressman told right-wing media organisation Breitbart News Network.Mr Meadows criticised the Joe Biden administration and added that Americans were not happy with the current government.“I go all over the country, and people are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
toofab.com

Candace Owens Describes Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting as 'Poetic Justice'

Because of his Trump criticism. Candace Owens doesn't seem to feel much sympathy for Alec Baldwin. In the wake of the terrible accident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" last Thursday, the conservative commentator used the opportunity to attack the actor over his previous criticism of Donald Trump.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Cnn#Security Guards#Mexicans#Abc News#Apprentice
Telegraph

Eric Trump mocks 'sensitive' US army as he tells rally father Donald is 'gonna be back'

Eric Trump mocked America's top general for running "sensitivity training" for the military while China tested nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles, at a conference attended by throngs of QAnon supporters and vaccine conspiracy theorists. The son of the former president gave one of the strongest hints yet that Donald Trump was plotting...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Former MSNBC host calls Condoleezza Rice 'soldier for white supremacy' after she ripped critical race theory

Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett called Condoleezza Rice a "soldier for white supremacy" in a scathing op-ed on Friday over her criticism of critical race theory. "Condoleezza Rice’s recent appearance on The View was offensive and disgusting for many reasons but she was who we thought she was: a soldier for white supremacy. Her thoughts on Critical Race Theory are completely white centric, as in, they revolve around the thoughts and needs of white people," Neblett, who goes by his first name, wrote for The Grio.
SOCIETY
Fox News

After Pelosi complains about media not selling Dems spending bill, CNN promotes 'Build Back Better' plan

It appeared on Monday that CNN received Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., plea to better sell President Biden's Build Back Better plan loud and clear. On Sunday, CNN posted an analysis titled "Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life." The article promoted ten "bold ideas" included in the bill and went as far as to claim the bill could "feed every hungry child" in America and "bring kids out of poverty."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

306K+
Followers
125K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy