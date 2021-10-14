CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA Found Signs of Persistent Water Vapor on a Planet Ripe for Alien Life

By Brad Bergan
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Half of Europa lies beneath a thin veil of water vapor. And NASA's Hubble Space Telescope data suggests Europa has a long-term and persistent presence of water vapor above its surface, according to a recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. Bizarrely, it's only present on one hemisphere....

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was expected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Did the Earth tip on its side 84 million years ago?

Hold on to your hats, because scientists have found more evidence that Earth tips over from time to time. We know that the continents are moving slowly due to plate tectonics, but continental drift only pushes the tectonic plates past each other. It has been debated for the past few decades whether the outer, solid shell of the Earth can wobble about, or even tip over relative to the spin axis. Such a shift of Earth is called "true polar wander," but the evidence for this process has been contentious. New research published in Nature Communications, led by the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology's Principle Investigator Joe Kirschvink (also a Professor at Caltech) and Prof. Ross Mitchell at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics in Beijing, provides some of the most convincing evidence to date that such planetary tipping has indeed occurred in Earth's past.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Huge hole discovered in Arctic's 'last ice'

A huge hole opened in the Arctic's oldest, thickest ice in May 2020, a new study revealed. Scientists previously thought that this area of ice was the Arctic's most stable, but the giant rift signals that the ancient ice is vulnerable to melt. The polynya, or area of open water,...
EARTH SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Startling Theory Emerges: the Big Bang and Time Might Be Nothing But Illusions

The Big Bang Theory is generally accepted as the right variant that explains how the Universe was born. Across history, physicists had brought an entirely new perspective on time than the one that most people have. Time is not just an abstract idea for measuring certain events and periods. The mere existence of time had a beginning, and it appeared along with the Big Bang itself. Or at least, that’s what many scientists believe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icy Moon#Orbiting Jupiter#Jovian
CBS News

Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future

Astronomers have discovered a giant planet orbiting a dead star, which they say could resemble our solar system when the Sun dies out in approximately 5 billion years. Scientists discovered a Jupiter-like planet, which has a similar orbit as the Gas Giant, revolving around a dead star — or white dwarf — near the center of the Milky Way, according to a news release. The team also found the planet is 40 times more massive than Jupiter and the white dwarf is about 60% of the Sun's mass.
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

More water in magma actually prevents volcano blast

New research suggests high water content in magma can significantly reduce the risk that a volcano will explode. Two questions have long troubled volcanologists: When exactly will a volcano erupt next? And how will that eruption unfold? Will the lava flow down the mountain as a viscous paste, or will the volcano explosively drive a cloud of ash kilometers up into the atmosphere?
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Nasa launches 12-year mission to investigate 'fossil' asteroids near Jupiter

Nasa has launched a probe into space to investigate Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, with the hope of exploring the "fossils" of the early formation of planets. The probe, named Lucy, launched from Florida on Saturday morning and will carry out a 12-year mission of eight asteroids which share an orbit around the Sun with the planet. "A true mission of discovery, Lucy is rich with opportunity to learn more about these mysterious Trojan asteroids and better understand the formation and evolution of the early solar system," said Thomas Zurbuchen, from Nasa's headquarters in Washington.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Planets
Phys.org

Hear sounds captured from Mars by NASA's Perseverance rover

Thanks to two microphones aboard NASA's Perseverance rover, the mission has recorded nearly five hours of Martian wind gusts, rover wheels crunching over gravel, and motors whirring as the spacecraft moves its arm. These sounds allow scientists and engineers to experience the Red Planet in new ways—and everyone is invited to listen in.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Strange radio waves are coming from the center of our galaxy

Astronomers from the University of Sydney have recently detected a very unusual radio signal coming from the direction of the center of our galaxy. These radio waves fit no currently understood pattern of variable radio source and could be emitted by a previously unknown class of stellar object. The research...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Busted! Astronomers Confirm The Large Magellanic Cloud Totally Ate Another Galaxy

The Milky Way galaxy has a history of violence. Over the Universe's 13.8-billion-year lifespan, it has repeatedly collided with and subsumed multiple other galaxies – and it's not done. It's in the process of merging with smaller satellite galaxies even as you read these words: the Sagittarius Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxy, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. But these satellite galaxies aren't innocents in the matter, oh no. A team of astronomers led by Alessio Mucciarelli of the University of Bologna in Italy has found evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is also a cannibal, having merged with another galaxy at...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

The Possible Effects if a Nuclear War to Hit the Planet

It has been more than a decade since the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union discontinued testing nuclear bombs in the atmosphere, and it has been two decades since thermonuclear fusion weapons were introduced into the military arsenal of the big nations. Although our grasp of thermonuclear...
MILITARY
Phys.org

Astronomer's research suggests 'magnetic tunnel' surrounds our solar system

A University of Toronto astronomer's research suggests the solar system is surrounded by a magnetic tunnel that can be seen in radio waves. Jennifer West, a research associate at the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics, is making a scientific case that two bright structures seen on opposite sides of the sky—previously considered to be separate—are actually connected and are made of rope-like filaments. The connection forms what looks like a tunnel around our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

"No one has ever seen this before": Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is speeding up

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter — the largest storm in the solar system — has been raging for centuries. Over the past 100 years, however, the cyclone has been dwindling, but recent observations with Hubble show that the wind speeds may be picking up again. Is this just temporary, or will the storm return to its former glory?
ASTRONOMY
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

'Monster' in the Sky

NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.
ASTRONOMY
abc11.com

Evidence of water vapor found on Jupiter moon Europa, NASA says

WASHINGTON -- Scientists said they have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter's icy moon "Europa." NASA said its Hubble space telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of Europa's atmosphere. Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It's unknown...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy