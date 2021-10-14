CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Duffy’s Irish Pub at 1016 H Street NE will be closing Oct 24th 2021 at 11pm forever.”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Duffy’s Irish Pub at 1016 H Street NE will be closing Oct 24th 2021 at 11pm forever. Our lease has ended and we have been unable to negotiate a reasonable extension. All of our staff will continue to be employed at our Dupont Circle location so no staff member is losing a job.

www.popville.com

