Lot Lines: Edmond’s Art-in-Public-Places

Last week, the Edmond Visual Arts Commission celebrated its 20th anniversary with a party at The Railyard. Fittingly, the commission invited artists from all over the world who have been commissioned over the years to construct more than 260 public art pieces in the city of Edmond. They also invited investors who have partnered with the city of Edmond to place art in the community. Additionally, the citizens of Edmond were invited as the third leg of this three-legged stool – if you will.