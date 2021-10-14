CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kyrsten Sinema is threatening to hold Biden's agenda hostage, report says. She wants to pass the bipartisan roads-and-bridges bill now.

By Natalie Musumeci,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkkQb_0cRKqOkM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ao5D3_0cRKqOkM00
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

  • Sinema won't back larger spending bill until the House passes infrastructure bill, Reuters reported.
  • The Arizona Democrat's opposition would effectively stall the party-line bill.
  • Progressives are assailing Sinema for refusing to lay out what she seeks in the safety-net bill.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is threatening to torpedo Biden's agenda, telling a group of fellow moderate Democrats in the House of Representatives that she won't support a multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package until Congress passes the $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill first, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Reuters cited a source briefed on the meeting in its report about the request by Sinema, a key moderate whose resistance to the reconciliation deal has stalled Biden's signature legislation.

In the split 50-50 Senate, Sinema wields power to prevent legislation from moving forward given that Democrats are using a process known as reconciliation to muscle the bill through, relying on their thin majorities. It allows the bill to be approved with only a simple-majority vote, bypassing united Republican opposition and the usual 60-vote threshold in the Senate. But Senate Democrats must stick together for the plan to clear the upper chamber.

The $3.5 trillion budget-reconciliation package is a staple of President Joe Biden's agenda, packed with priorities such as affordable childcare, an expansion of Medicaid and Medicare, and expanded child tax credits. But Sinema and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are holding out on the bill as a separate bipartisan infrastructure package is discussed in the House.

House progressives, meanwhile, refused to pass the infrastructure deal unless the reconciliation package was approved at the same time. A progressive rebellion late last month forced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pull the bill from the floor since it was on the verge of failing.

This week, progressives criticized Sinema for refusing to lay out what she seeks in the safety-net bill. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said on Tuesday that "the time is long overdue" for Sinema and Manchin to describe their priorities. Now, Sinema seems determined for the infrastructure bill to pass first.

Negotiations on the social safety net bill are stalling out due to major disagreements on the price tag and how to pay for it. Sinema is opposed to lifting the corporate and individual income tax rate, two Senate Democratic aides familiar with the matter told Insider on Thursday.

Representatives for Sinema did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 981

Lou Cummings
11d ago

We've seen what this administrations agenda can do. We will not pay for them to destroy more and make the taxpayers bear the burden. It doesn't make smart financial sense. Time to throw out politicians with poor decision making skills. You wouldn't keep an employee that performed like that and, the politicians work for Us.

Reply(282)
238
Julie beamon
11d ago

stand strong Sinama . dont let them break you. were all counting on you and Manchin. I know its alot to ask. just hang in there. not much longer.

Reply(83)
222
George Watroba
11d ago

Biden first day in office, stops completion of pipeline bans drilling/ fracking on federal lands. 9 months later buys 7 million barrels of oil from Russia gasoline prices sky high, and winter right around the corner. now he's asking energy companies to up production. lol well Mr president me and 1/2 the other workers in the energy sector have left and AINT coming back to work. now what. ??? how dare declare war on us oil/ gas workers make us leave great paying jobs and now want us back. shame on you. you made your bed . Im sorry for the average citizen that's now have to suffer cause you Mr. president think this decision out carefully. you gave into the environmentalist for votes.

Reply(23)
121
Related
Fox News

After Pelosi complains about media not selling Dems spending bill, CNN promotes 'Build Back Better' plan

It appeared on Monday that CNN received Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., plea to better sell President Biden's Build Back Better plan loud and clear. On Sunday, CNN posted an analysis titled "Get up to speed: How the spending bill would change your life." The article promoted ten "bold ideas" included in the bill and went as far as to claim the bill could "feed every hungry child" in America and "bring kids out of poverty."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Post

What Kyrsten Sinema gets out of staying so mum

For a politician at the center of Democrats’ agenda, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is uncharacteristically quiet. Her vote could make or break Democrats’ social spending/climate package, and she’s negotiating what she’ll vote for with only a handful of lawmakers and White House aides, report The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim and Ashley Parker.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Hostage#Getty Images Sinema#House#Reuters#Democratic#Republican#Medicaid#Medicare
Daily Beast

Kyrsten Sinema Whacked by Democratic Congressman, Compared to Trump

California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna ripped into Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Sunday morning, asking why his fellow Democrat in Congress keeps blocking the party’s major infrastructure bill—and slithering away from answering questions. “Why doesn’t she explain herself? I’ve never seen a politician—other than frankly [former President] Trump—who just totally ducks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden continues to push Democratic lawmakers to come together on his legislative agenda

President Biden's domestic legislative agenda faces major hurdles as Democrats continue to negotiate key issues. On Sunday, Mr. Biden hosted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin at his home in Delaware to try to reach a consensus on the infrastructure and social spending bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "confident" her party will reach a deal soon. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi defends progressives amid reconciliation fight

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday defended progressives amid party infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and budget reconciliation bill after blowing past several deadlines and quickly approaching another. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Pelosi disagreed with host Jake Tapper after he said "moderates are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Intercept

As Sen. Joe Manchin’s Star Rose in West Virginia, the FBI and IRS Probed His Closest Allies

In June 2010, the body of Sen. Robert Byrd lay in repose on the floor of the U.S. Senate, offering his colleagues a final opportunity to pay their respects. For years, Byrd had lorded over West Virginia politics, and he continues to hold the record for longest serving U.S. senator. He was also the most recent member of Congress to have led a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. Before besting Ted Kennedy for the role of Senate majority whip, Byrd solidified his power by funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to West Virginia as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy