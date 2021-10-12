Surfside’s Popular Walking Tours Return 10/24/21, 11/14/21, 1/9/22, 2/20/22
The Town of Surfside is bringing back its Historical Waking Tours beginning Sunday, October 24. Previous iterations of the tour proved highly popular with residents and visitors curious to explore one of Greater Miami’s unique towns. The one-hour historic tours of the area will be offered free of charge at 11 a.m. on the following Sundays: October 24, November 14, January 9 and February 20.www.soulofmiami.org
Comments / 0