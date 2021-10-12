CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside’s Popular Walking Tours Return 10/24/21, 11/14/21, 1/9/22, 2/20/22

soulofmiami.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Surfside is bringing back its Historical Waking Tours beginning Sunday, October 24. Previous iterations of the tour proved highly popular with residents and visitors curious to explore one of Greater Miami’s unique towns. The one-hour historic tours of the area will be offered free of charge at 11 a.m. on the following Sundays: October 24, November 14, January 9 and February 20.

www.soulofmiami.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Surfside, FL
Lifestyle
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul George

Comments / 0

Community Policy