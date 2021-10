There's something about a good 'ol Crotch Shot to brighten your day. Well -- unless it's your crotch, then it's more painful than funny. Regardless, this bear was enjoying a wonderful back scratch against a wooden fence gate when all of a sudden, the bungee cord that was holding the gate in place, breaks free and smacks Mr. Bear directly in the fellas.

ANIMALS ・ 22 DAYS AGO