Presidential Election

Give us a path to citizenship: Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and President Biden must help immigrants in the reconciliation bill

By Dolores Juarez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 20 years, my husband and I have been part of the essential workforce in the United States. I’ve worked as a domestic cleaner and my husband has labored as a construction worker. Together, we have worked to provide for our family and contribute to our community. But we also happen to be undocumented, which means in many respects, we live in the shadows. For decades, we have looked forward to the day when Congress passes an immigration reform bill and puts us on a path to citizenship.

