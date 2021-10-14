Shiny Pokemon GO Halloween 2021 is a banger

This week the best event in the Pokemon GO universe takes place starting on October 15, 2021. This is Pokemon GO Halloween, an event that just keeps getting bigger and better the longer the game is up and in action. Today we’re taking a peek at the Shiny Pokemon that’ll be available in this Halloween event as an addendum to the Halloween Pokemon GO guide data we’ve posted already!

The Shiny Pokemon you’ll want to seek out during this event are MOSTLY the Pokemon you’d be tapping anyway. That includes the Costumed Pikachu, Costumed Piplup, and Costumed Drifblim. They’ll have their Shiny Pokemon alternatives in the game by the time this event begins.

Other wild spawn Pokemon that’ll be Shiny Pokemon (or have the potential to spawn Shiny, anyway) include Zubat, Drowzee, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Woobat, and Yanmask (non-Galarian) from the 15th through the 22nd. Starting on the 22nd, we’ll still see Misdreavus, Shuppet, and Yanmask out in the wild with the potential to be Shiny, alongside the Costume Pokemon, but that’s about it.

ALSO NOTE: Every single one of the original 151 (Kanto Region) Pokemon are active as Shiny Pokemon. That means every single Gastly or Haunter you see out there COULD be Shiny, and there’ll be a LOT of those in the next few weeks.

This event includes the debut of the Shiny Pokemon versions of Spinarak and Ariados. Those are the spiders you’ll find running around the entire world (all regions) during this event. Remember, even though the Spinarak looks like it’s normal green self out in the wild, it COULD appear Shiny once you tap it for capture!

Be sure to accomplish as many Field Research Tasks during this event as possible – all of those with a Pokemon encounter as a reward. You could encounter Costumed Pikachu, Zubat, Spinarak, Drifblim, Woobat, or Zubat (all of which will have Shiny Pokemon potential). You could also encounter Gothita or Galarian Yanmask – they will NOT be Shiny, no matter how hard you wish they were.

NOTE: There’ll be two “Parts” to this Halloween event, but there’ll be the same set of Pokemon available in Field Research Task Encounters during both parts of this event.

From October 15 to 22nd, 2021, “Creepy Companions” raids will take place. Shiny Pokemon in this collection include Murkrow, Yanmask, Alolan Raichu, Sableye, Drifblim, Giratina (Altered), and Mega Gengar!

This event will introduce MEGA ABSOL to the game. It’ll appear in Mega Raids part 2: “Ghoulish Pals” starting on October 22, 2021 (through October 31, 2021). That span of time will also include Darkrai 5-star raids with the potential for a Shiny Darkrai. Murkrow, Yanmask, Costumed Drifblim, and Alolan Marowak will be available in raids from the 22nd onward with Shiny potential, too.

There’ll be a significant number of Pokemon in 7km eggs with the potential to be Shiny, but since we cannot choose which Pokemon hatch from eggs, we’ll just keep it at that. Hatch those 7km eggs!

Pokemon debuting during this event also include Phantump, Trevnant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist. Shiny Phantump, Shiny Revenant, Shiny Pumpkaboo, and Shiny Gourgeist are not in Pokemon GO, yet. They may be released in the future, but will NOT be available during this event. Stick around as we learn more!