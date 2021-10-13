CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DUNCAN/God’s law vs. human tradition: Part I

Cover picture for the articleTurn in your Bible to Matthew 5:21-26 as we continue our study of the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus makes it clear in verses 17-20 that the law is authoritative for His people. He reminds us that believers who are united to Him become those who are conformed to the beautiful image of God displayed in the law of God. In relation, Jesus begins to provide an explanation of the principles he previously addressed in verses 17-20. Specifically, in this passage, Jesus tells us that it is possible to break the sixth commandment, “Thou shalt not murder,” in more ways than taking the life of another human being. It is important to note that Jesus has at least two audiences in mind. As Jesus speaks these words, He has in mind both the self-righteous, those who were the Pharisees in His own day. He also has in mind His disciples, those who trust in Him. And he wants those two groups and us to understand at least three things. First, Jesus wants us to understand that the law is a pattern for what we are to become. Secondly, He wants us to understand that the law of God is spiritual. And thirdly, Jesus wants us to understand that God’s law applies to our relationships.

