Weather Postpones Groundbreaking on Robert S. Light Boulevard Groun

The groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming Robert S. Light Boulevard extension has been pushed back to a later date due to recent severe weather and flooding. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the project in Buda will extend Robert S. Light Boulevard by 1.9-miles, providing a direct connection between I-35 and FM 1626. The project includes new overpasses at the Union Pacific Railroad, the Mustang Branch of Onion Creek, and the Centex Materials haul road, as well as turn lanes to and from the new roadway.