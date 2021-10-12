Allenspark and Nederland Forestry Sort Yards season ending soon.
Allenspark last day Oct. 16; Nederland last day Oct. 23. Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Community Forestry Sort Yards program, a free log and slash disposal service for mountain residents, is in its final days of operation for the 2021 collection season. The Nederland and Meeker Park sort yards are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 (Meeker Park) and on Saturday, Oct. 23 (Nederland).www.bouldercounty.org
