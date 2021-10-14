Police release video of suspect, vehicle in Capitol Heights shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect and their car after a 12-year-old girl was shot Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Prince George’s County police released video showing a person standing through the sunroof of a dark-colored, four-door sedan, which they say is possibly an Infiniti, and firing a handgun at a shopping center in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike on Oct. 8. Police said the car has tinted windows with chrome trim and door handles.