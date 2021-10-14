New Yorkers Can Rejoice: No More Late Fees at the NYC Libraries

New York City’s public libraries will no longer charge late fees for overdue books and other circulating materials, library and city officials announced this week. Existing overdue charges have been erased from all patron accounts, allowing New Yorkers a clean slate at the library. All three of the city’s library systems—the New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, and Queens Public Library—eliminated late fees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's permanent.

The policy overhaul ends an antiquated process that wasn't incentivizing returns while creating barriers to access for many vulnerable New Yorkers, according to library staff. Of the 400,000 library accounts that had $15 or more in fines, half were in high-needs communities, and 30 percent belonged to kids or teens.

However, the new charge-free policy is only for approximately 30 days after a book’s due-back date. After that, the library will declare the item “lost” and a replacement fee will be placed on the patron’s account, a charge that can vary depending on the original cost of the lost item.

In the NYPL system, once someone accrues $100 of replacement fees, they can no longer check out physical materials, though they can continue to use e-resources, such as e-books and computers. If they return the books, all fees are dropped and/or reimbursed.

“This announcement is another major step towards making our public libraries, the heart of so many communities, accessible to all,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Eliminating fines will let us serve even more New Yorkers, allowing them to enjoy all of the resources and programs that public libraries offer to grow and succeed.”

