Please Enable JavaScript

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, Steven Bertolino, recently revealed why Brian Laundrie’s parents never spoke to the police about Gabby Petito. Laundrie is a missing person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend. The couple lived together in North Port, Florida. Over the summer, the couple...
R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
The award-winning Swedish rapper Nils “Einar” Gronberg was killed in an apparent gang-related tragedy. He was just 19. On Thursday (Oct. 21), he was gunned down outside an apartment building in the Hammarby Sjostad suburb south of central Stockholm and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are currently looking for two suspects in his murder and are currently analyzing CCTV footage.
Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
Bodybuilding legend Flex Wheeler’s battle with a severe Covid-19 infection continues. The 56-year-old is currently being treated in a Florida hospital and has kept everyone updated with his condition through social media. A recent social media video posted on Flex Wheeler’s Instagram account shows the retired bodybuilder struggling with respiration....
When the United States Mint released the Wyoming quarter in 2007, some of the coins featured a hilarious and disgusting mistake. The "Pooping Horse" quarter is now a highly sought-after item for coin collectors across the country. An error in the stamping process caused a die break between the tail...
LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
Social media users took to the internet following President Biden's recent town hall, drawing comparisons between his behavior and that of the cartoon character Beavis from "Beavis and Butt-head" At one point during the town hall, Biden was shown holding his arms bent out in front of him with his...
A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
CLAIM: Facebook has changed its hate speech policy to include posts that use the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.” AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A tweet alleging that Facebook changed its policy on hate speech to prohibit the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” was meant to be satirical, the post’s author told The Associated Press. A Facebook spokesperson also […]
Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
Savannah, Georgia rapper Quando Rondo is presently under fire from fans who are upset after he started showing off his new girlfriend on social media, who many are claiming is a high school senior. While it's possible for a senior to be over eighteen years old, some think it's a strange decision for Quando to be going public with his new girl, given the fact that she may be underage.
90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world. The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.
Producers on the set of Rust in New Mexico, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins, cut significant corners when it came to safety protocols and working conditions, according to those who were involved and familiar with the project. Interviews with 10 production workers, documents,...
