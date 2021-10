Considered to be the heart of soul of Colorado's team, fifth-year senior Nate Landman shoulders a lot of responsibility beyond what he does between the lines on game day. Following four straight losses, Landman is leading and trying to keep the Buffaloes from a nosedive, like they suffered by losing seven in a row to close out the 2018 season. Keeping the young players from throwing in the towel is one of the keys amid CU's current losing streak.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO