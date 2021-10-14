News & Notes: Debate tonight in Prince William, changes at Reagan National Airport
Candidates in 13th, 50th House races to debate tonight. Four candidates vying for House of Delegates seats in Prince William County will debate tonight on Zoom. The Prince William Committee of 100 will host candidates in in the 13th District (Democrat incumbent Danica Roem and Republican challenger Christopher Stone) and 50th District (Democrat Michelle Maldonado and Republican Dr. Steve Pleickhardt). [Prince William Committee of 100]potomaclocal.com
Comments / 0