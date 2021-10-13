CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A battle a battle for ... our communities — our friends, neighbors and local pharmacists’

Cover picture for the articleState Senators James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) and Mike Martucci (R,C,I-Hudson Valley/Catskills) called on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Pharmacy Rescue Bills. This package of legislation includes four bills strongly supported by the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY) and local pharmacists in both Senators’ districts. All four bills passed the state Senate and Assembly with wide, bipartisan support.

