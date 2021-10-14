CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IjGL_0cRDL9ck00

If you're looking for work, experts said there's no better time than now to apply for a job, and we have a way for you to land one quickly.

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. It features hundreds of jobs, with some paying more than $100,000.

You can watch the full job fair in the video player above.

There are jobs in a variety of fields including construction, leisure and hospitality, and health care. Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications through social media, email, and the state's jobs website .

Economists have told ABC13 the number of job postings in the Houston area continues to increase as the region bounces back from the pandemic. There are opportunities in a variety of industries.

If you need career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 832-849-0480. To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For the latest job news, follow Nick Natario on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

