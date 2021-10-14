Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
If you're looking for work, experts said there's no better time than now to apply for a job, and we have a way for you to land one quickly. ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. It features hundreds of jobs, with some paying more than $100,000. You can watch the full job fair in the video player above. There are jobs in a variety of fields including construction, leisure and hospitality, and health care. Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications through social media, email, and the state's jobs website . Economists have told ABC13 the number of job postings in the Houston area continues to increase as the region bounces back from the pandemic. There are opportunities in a variety of industries. If you need career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 832-849-0480. To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. For the latest job news, follow Nick Natario on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Comments / 0