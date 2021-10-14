CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Committee Will Move to Bring Criminal Charges Against Steve Bannon

By Peter Wade
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYCk0_0cRDD8SL00

UPDATE: January 6th Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Thursday that the committee will meet Tuesday, October 19th, to vote on a criminal contempt referral for Steve Bannon , the former Trump adviser who has defied a subpoena to appear before the committee.

“Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke,” Thompson’s announcement read. “We reject his position entirely. The Select Committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt.”

“The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks,” Thompson added, “and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed.”

Original post below.

***

Steve Bannon is supposed to testify before the Select Committee investigating January 6th on Thursday. He’s not going to, and now the committee is expected to refer him for criminal charges “immediately,” CNN has reported, citing sources familiar with the planning.

Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, sent a letter to the committee on Wednesday reiterating his intent to defy a subpoena seeking testimony and documents related to January 6th. In the letter, Bannon’s attorney wrote that because Trump is claiming executive privilege, the former White House strategist will not testify until Trump reaches an agreement with the committee or a court makes a decision on the issue.

“That is an issue between the committee and President Trump’s counsel, and Mr. Bannon is not required to respond at this time,” wrote Bannon attorney Robert Costello.

Trump has instructed former advisers not to cooperate with subpoenas from the committee, asking them to use any immunities they may have “to the fullest extent permitted by law.”

But the committee is not accepting executive privilege as an excuse for Bannon’s noncooperation, and members, including Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), have publicly threatened criminal referrals for witnesses who do not comply. Claiming executive privilege — which Trump did frequently to stonewall Congress while he was in office — is an especially absurd move for Bannon to make considering he was not employed by the federal government at the time of the attack on the Capitol.

“The reason why some of these witnesses, people like Steve Bannon, who have been public about their contempt for Congress, feel they can get away with it, is for four years they did,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who sits on the committee, told MSNBC on Wednesday. The White House has already rejected Trump’s attempts to use executive privilege to block the release of certain documents, and the administration has set a deadline of a month from now for the National Archives to provide the documents to the committee.

Three additional former Trump advisers have subpoena deadlines this week: former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, and former Pentagon official Kashyap Patel.

“We’ll see if they show up,” said committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). “If they show up, we’ll be prepared.”

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Takes On Jan. 6 Committee the Only Way He Knows How: Suing It

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the January 6th Select Committee and the National Archives in his latest desperate attempt to prevent the committee from acquiring White House records related to the insurrection, Politico reported on Monday. The lawsuit, which was filed in D.C. district court on Monday, called the congressional inquiry into the events surrounding the Capitol attack “a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition,” and argued that a federal judge should deny the committee’s request for documents from the National Archives because the requests are “invalid and unenforceable.” Not only that, Trump’s lawyers want the court to stop the archives from...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Billy Porter Says Harry Styles Takes Wearing Dresses Too Lightly: ‘This Is My Life’

Billy Porter offered a sharp of critique Harry Styles’ 2020 Vogue cover — the pop star became the magazine’s first male cover star and appeared in a dress — noting in an interview with The Sunday Times that queer people in fashion have not been given similar opportunities.  In the interview, Porter’s criticism was couched in his broader frustrations with the fashion world. He noted his own history of sporting androgynous looks on red carpets, proclaiming, “I changed the whole game… And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Thanks, Travis Tritt, for Accidentally Saving Lives With Your Dumb Covid Policy

Country music fans in Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois, and Kentucky potentially had their lives saved on Monday when everyday hero Travis Tritt canceled four scheduled concerts at venues that enforced certain Covid-19 safety protocols. According to a press release from Tritt’s publicist, the “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” singer said he’s placing his two bits on the line. “I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said in a statement. “Any show I have booked that discriminates against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z Hired a Retired Cop to Spy on a Former Perfume Executive

Jay-Z’s legal team hired a retired cop to sniff around the neighborhood of a former perfume company president involved in the rap star’s cologne breach-of-contract trial starting this week in New York. Donald Loftus, the ex-CEO of Parlux, cited health problems and fear of Covid-19 in his bid to avoid testifying in person at the trial. But the former NYPD sergeant Jay-Z hired snapped Loftus walking in Manhattan without a mask, boarding multiple MTA buses, shopping inside an Upper East Side grocery store, and standing in a crowd at the recent Pulaski Day Parade, according to an affidavit filed late Friday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Liz Cheney
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Trump sues Capitol riot committee and National Archives

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, asking a federal judge to stop the National Archives from handing over a raft of documents that President Joe Biden had greenlighted for release despite Trump’s claims of executive privilege.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#The Select Committee#Cnn#White House
Axios

Jan. 6 panel releases contempt report on Steve Bannon

The Jan 6. select committee investigating the Capitol riot released a report and resolution on Monday night that seeks to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena. Why it matters: The report is the first of several steps that need to be taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Trump guru Steve Bannon has no legal standing to refuse to testify about Capitol riot

Congress is correct to begin legal contempt proceedings against onetime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and the Justice Department should prosecute them aggressively if Bannon continues his defiance. Several of the Sunday news shows this week featured discussions of Bannon’s situation. The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the...
POTUS
CNBC

Trump sues Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee in bid to block records requests

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block White House records from his tenure there being obtained by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters. The suit accuses the select committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of harassing Trump and senior members...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Indy100

‘LOCK HIM UP’ trends on Twitter after Steve Bannon snubs Jan 6 hearing and faces criminal contempt

The house committee investigating January 6 Capitol Hill riot announced they will be moving forward with criminal contempt proceedings against Trump ally Steve Bannon. Trump’s former advisor was scheduled to give evidence in front of the committee on Thursday but failed to do so after Bannon’s lawyer informed them he will not be cooperating because ex-president Donald Trump has directed him not to.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Will Merrick Garland Put Steve Bannon in Jail?

On his last day in office, Donald Trump pardoned his adviser Steve Bannon for having committed the crime of fraud. In 2018 and 2019, Bannon defrauded donors to a private fundraising campaign to build a wall at the Mexican border called We Build the Wall. It took less than 10 months from the pardon for Bannon to be caught breaking the law again: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection announced on Thursday that Bannon has illegally defied its subpoena and will be referred to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Steve Bannon to face criminal charges as he confirms he won’t show for Jan 6 subpoena today

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon will not appear to give evidence before the House committee investigating the 6 January insurrection, his lawyer said on Thursday.The former White House chief strategist turned podcast host was scheduled to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee to Investigate the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol under the terms of a subpoena issued to him last month.Robert Costello, an attorney for Mr Bannon, told The Independent that Mr Bannon won’t be appearing before the committee, despite having been ordered to by a subpoena issued to him last month. “He will...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Dem Rep. Stephanie Murphy says January 6 committee may use US Marshals to start rounding up Trump aides and supporters who refuse to comply with subpoenas

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot hasn't ruled out using US Marshals to force Trump aides to comply with the bipartisan panel's subpoenas, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida warned on Wednesday morning. 'We intend to enforce our subpoenas, and the first step will be for us to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy