CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

I’m disturbed by Exeter University’s pro-life society – but civil discourse, not harassment, is the answer

By Eliza Ketcher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gos0k_0cRCkTYX00

It is disturbing that, in 2021, a woman’s bodily autonomy is still a contentious subject, something to be debated and discussed rather than a fundamental right to be accepted. The pro-life narrative shames women for their choices and undermines the difficult and deeply personal reasons why they may choose to seek an abortion.

And now a pro-life society at Exeter University – where I was once a student – has become embroiled in a “freedom of speech” row , with many students accusing the university of providing a platform for “hate speech”. A petition opposing Exeter Students For Life (ESFL) and calling for its disbandment has received over 9,000 signatures, as of 14 October, and a peaceful sit-in protest took place at the university on Wednesday.

ESFL, whose committee is made up of three men and one woman, claims to “strive for a culture of life on our uni campus and in our city”. Robert Tawse, third year philosophy student and vice president of ESFL, plainly states in a post on the society’s Instagram page: “I do not believe that any woman really wants to have an abortion.”

Exeter University’s student guild issued a statement acknowledging that, while the pro-life debate could be “controversial and unpopular”, it supports “ freedom of speech ”. The statement says: “We are committed to the principle that both debate and deliberation should not be suppressed, and we encourage and support our members to engage, within the law, in both a constructive and responsible manner to contest any ideas they oppose openly and vigorously.”

But, instances of harassment are a worrying example of how civil discourse is at risk of unravelling. Tensions have been mounting, with society and committee members claiming to have received death threats . Universities should provide an environment of robust debate, a place where inquisitive minds can be challenged and opened up to uncomfortable ideas. Both sides deserve to have their views heard in an environment that fosters mutual respect.

ESFL is not the only society spreading an anti-abortion message on British university campuses. Almost three quarters of Russell Group universities have pro-life societies that oppose abortion and euthanasia, including Oxford, Cambridge and Edinburgh. Some of these find themselves at the centre of similar disputes, with protesters removing a pro-life stand at Oxford University freshers’ fair last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbhUX_0cRCkTYX00

While it is my opinion that vehement opposition to the pro-life movement should be supported, calling for the disbandment of such societies may prove futile – it risks driving them underground and out of reach of much-needed scrutiny. Unlike other political or religious societies, where differences of interpretation are encouraged, ESFL promotes the sole idea that life starts at conception – with little (or no) room for compromise.

Such a standpoint, left unchallenged, may produce students with ideas guided increasingly by “echo chamber” dynamics. A highly stigmatised single-issue society, free of checks and balances, could enable a more extreme discourse to spiral out of control.

To avoid this, the university cannot take a purely laissez-faire approach whereby students feel they must take matters into their own hands. So, what could they do instead?

Well, redesigning the framework would ensure debate is done formally – rather than through petitions and sit-ins. In this way, both sides of the argument could come together and have their voices heard. Regular, structured forums for discussion (perhaps moderated by the university’s debating society?) would help maintain a respectful civil discourse and avoid creating potentially extremist fringe groups.

I, like so many others, wish women did not have to vehemently defend our most basic freedoms – to choose what is best for our bodies, freely and without shame, judgement or harassment. But with pro-life movements gathering steam at British universities, the conversation around these rights has never been more urgent – and attempts to shut down debate will only hinder progress.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Exeter University embroiled in free speech row after anti-abortion society receives death threats

Exeter University has become embroiled in a free speech row after an anti-abortion society called the police over receiving death threats from fellow students. A petition with over 3,000 signatures has been launched by pro-choice students at the Russell Group university calling for Students for Life – a society which campaigns against abortion – to be “abolished”.
COLLEGES
Telegraph

Protesters destroy pro-life stand at Oxford University freshers’ fair

Oxford University has condemned the destruction of a pro-life stand at a freshers’ fair. A group of students threw the contents of the Oxford Students for Life (OSFL) stall into a bin bag on Thursday, before being confronted by security guards patrolling the fair. The protesters refused to leave until...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#University Of Exeter#University Of Cambridge#Exeter University#Exeter Students For Life#Esfl#Disbandment#Instagram
The Tab

Protesters dismantle pro-life society stall at Fresher’s Fair

The Oxford Students for Life society stall was dismantled by students protesting the promotion of pro-life messages at the university Fresher’s Fair. A small number of students removed the contents of the OSFL stall and had a large black waste bin to dispose of it. After the protesters were stopped...
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Nonprofits are key to civil, just societies

At Foraker, we focus on strengths — strengths of the people, the places and the missions we serve. Fault, blame and shame have no place in our work as they rarely, if ever, lead to resolution or learning. It is, then, with a heavy heart that we are witnessing the blatant antisemitism, racism, anti-LGBTQ, anti-science rhetoric happening in Anchorage. While we serve the entire state of Alaska, its people and nonprofits, many of us call Anchorage our home. It is distressing, to say the very least.
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘We cannot allow a Muslim takeover’: Police investigate after racist letters sent to city councillors

Police are investigating after racist and anti-Muslim letters were sent to councillors in a West Yorkshire city.Four members of the Labour group in Wakefield received the anonymous post which warned of a “Muslim takeover” and described Islam as “dangerous”.The missives singled out the former leader of the city’s Conservative group, Nadeem Ahmed, for particular ire.“As a devout Christian, we cannot allow Muslims to take over,” one of the letters suggested.The notes – sent to councillors Steve Tulley, Michael Graham, Betty Rhodes and Olivia Rowley – were all signed off by “a Conservative colleague”, although the party has said none of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Woman conceived through rape wins award for campaign to convict father

A woman conceived through rape who campaigned for nine years to bring her father to justice has won a prestigious award. The 45-year-old can only be referred to as Daisy to protect the identity of her birth mother, who was raped 46 years ago at the age of 13 by Carvel Bennett, now 74. He was convicted in July 2021 at Birmingham crown court and sentenced to 11 years in jail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

Group of White students and at least one teacher used racial slurs, the N-word and physically attacked Black students while at school, lawsuit

While almost every single person in United States is combating racism in every type and form nowadays, unfortunately, there are some people that are still ‘poisoned’ with racism and everything that comes with it. What makes things much more difficult when it comes to fighting racism, is the fact that...
SOCIETY
Pope County Tribune

Civil discourse always encourged

Civil discourse is something we encourage on the opinion page of this newspaper. That’s true for most community newspapers. It is rare to see misinformation published regularly in most community newspapers. In smaller papers, if inaccuracies happen, our readers let us know immediately. We’re not some far away business or...
POPE COUNTY, MN
arkvalleyvoice.com

Exploring Social Media’s Impact on Civil Society and Trust in Government

The Social Media Impacts on Individuals and Society will be explored through an event sponsored by Truth Has a Voice Foundation, Central Colorado Humanists and Colorado Mountain College. The civic event at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The joint in-person...
SALIDA, CO
The Independent

David Amess’ death reminds us that MPs aren’t always seen as human beings

I cannot think straight. I cannot understand how this could happen again and yet, I have expected it to. When MPs talk about attacks against us it is always a matter of when, not if.David Amess was a man who smiled all the time, a figure of great warmth in his seemingly fruitless campaign to get Southend-on-Sea a city status. My god, did he love the place. He was a proper, decent constituency MP whose people and place were on his mind all the time. He was a public servant, a front line worker and a champion for his town,...
U.K.
WTVR-TV

The KLM Foundation’s “I’m Vaccinated Campaign”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The KLM Scholarship Foundation is motivated to support educational institutions. Today Kimberley Martin, Founder and CEO of the KLM Foundation and Alison Noel sat down with our Andrias White Murdaugh to share more about this campaign organized to not only benefit students but also the greater community. “I’m Vaccinated” tee shirts are available for purchase through this link. For more information on the great work KLM does in the community, visit the KLM Foundation website.
RICHMOND, VA
The Conversation U.S.

Teachers must often face student attacks alone

When “Ms. Kyles,” a social studies teacher in a suburban district, heard her colleague scream in a nearby classroom, she ran to her aid. It appeared that a female student had attacked a classmate. “I grabbed the student to restrain her, and I said to the teacher, ‘You go back to your students, I’ll take care of her,’” Ms. Kyles said. After locking herself in an empty classroom with the student, Ms. Kyles – that’s a pseudonym to protect her privacy – learned the student stabbed a female classmate four times in the chest and back, killing her. Then the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

There is a long history of racist and predatory advertising in Australia. This is why targeted ads could be a problem

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains racist images and advertising slogans. The internet has provided advertisers with the ability to fly below the radar of public accountability. This is because online ads are visible only to targeted individuals on their personal devices. However history indicates that public accountability is crucial because advertisers have an established record of using harmful stereotypes and targeting vulnerable populations. The Australian Ad Observatory in collaboration with the Centre for Global Indigenous Futures will investigate how targeted advertising online is affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with this in mind. We will...
SOCIETY
sixmilepost.com

Civil Discourse Ep. 4: The Wrong Kind Of Icon And Activism

Your host Cal gives you a good insight into our world through some healthy civil discourse, with a new co-host! Politics on a local, national and global level come together as our host talks about Covid , The Capitol Riot and more this week. You don’t want to miss catching up on this awesome pod that has found its home on the Student Spin Network.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

293K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy