How Your Family Can Volunteer with Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland

Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland is a nonprofit, social service organization founded in 1996 by the 18 Catholic parishes in Rockland County. They believe in compassion, love, and respect for all people. They support the idea that all children should have a safe, loving and nurturing environment. Their mission includes making sure all members of our community, regardless of age, gender, race, or ethnicity have a safe and affordable place to call home and live a life with security and dignity.

The staff and volunteers of the CCCSR work year-round to provide the basic necessities of life such as food, shelter, and other emergency assistance for those in need. In an average year, the agency provides more than 100,000 meals through the Food Pantry. During the winter months, it runs a warming center, which provides emergency shelter from the cold for Rockland County residents experiencing homelessness. The agency also works closely with people on eviction prevention while teaching money management, budgeting, and financial decision making. Ultimately, the nonprofit’s goal is to “help people help themselves” and find pathways toward their futures.

Family Volunteer Opportunities at Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland

One of the biggest services the organization provides to the community is the food pantry, according to Daniel Eudene, executive director of the CCCSR. He says the pantry reaches approximately 1,500 households each year, which translates into feeding nearly 6,000 children in Rockland County. He wants residents to know that hunger continues to be a real issue in our area.

CCCSR is able to make a difference due to the support it receives by everyday people in the Rockland community who participate, volunteer, and donate. So, if your family is interested in giving back, Eudene says there are many different volunteer opportunities for families and kids available at CCCSR. “There is always something for young people to do,” he says. For example: