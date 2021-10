Weston County and the community of Newcastle have a long history of coming together to lend a hand when one of their own falls on hard times. One such example was the spaghetti feed and silent auction benefit for Marina (Podio) McIlvain on Sept. 29 at First United Methodist Church, where the community raised more than $21,000 for McIlvain and her young daughter, Kimber. McIlvain was involved in a motorcycle accident on July 10 with her husband, Chrisjen, who died in the accident. McIlvain is the daughter of Andy Podio and Wendy McCleary.

NEWCASTLE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO