CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Please Enable JavaScript

Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.citybeat.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
Outsider.com

Mom Gives Birth to Newborn Almost Two Times the Average Size

Giving birth is understandably scary for moms across the world. However, one couple recently saw the birth of their 14-pound-one-ounce newborn boy and I cannot begin to imagine the discomfort. The newborn boy earned the name Finnley Patonai. He came into this world big enough to don six-to-nine-month clothing, something most infants wouldn’t encounter for at least the first several months of their life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok. New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re...
RESTAURANTS
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on social media throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird promotional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Cincinnati CityBeat

Aftab Pureval Releases First TV Ad as Cincinnati Mayoral Election Approaches

The race to become Cincinnati's next mayor is in full swing, and one candidate just launched his first his first television ad. On Thursday, Aftab Pureval shared an ad titled "Every Corner" that makes note of Cincinnati's many neighborhoods and their residents' shared concerns: "jobs, crime, affordable housing," according to the ad.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Recreation Commission Plans 2021 Trunk-or-Treat Events

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission is planning a number of trunk-or-treat events throughout the city this month. To help protect your little ghouls and goblins, organizers will be practicing COVID-19 safety precautions, including limited capacities, sanitization stations and individually wrapped treats. Participants will go through a wellness check upon entry, and face coverings are required.
CINCINNATI, OH
KTLA

Facebook hiring in Europe to build ‘metaverse’ that connects people virtually

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people’s online lives. The company said in a blog post Sunday that those […]
INTERNET
Cincinnati CityBeat

Here's What We Experienced During a Real Paranormal Investigation at Terror Town with Cincinnati Experts

There are ghosts in Terror Town. Sure, the horror attraction in Williamsburg has its share of costumed ghouls, but those are only actors. The theme park, which formerly was home to the kid-friendly Old West Festival and now focuses on disturbing, adult-oriented terror, sees its fair share of otherworldly visitors, especially on the trails beyond the attraction's 1800s-themed town center.
CINCINNATI, OH
TheConversationAU

The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors

Few of us who have survived the last year aren’t grateful for technology. Zoom, email, connected workplaces and solid internet connections at home have made it possible to work, shop, study and carry on our lives in a way that wouldn’t have been possible had the pandemic hit, say, 20 years earlier. But parts of big tech — the parts that track us and drive us to think dangerous and antisocial things just so we keep clicking — are doing us enormous damage. Although it might seem like we can’t have the best of both worlds — the connectivity without the damage...
BUSINESS
WNCT

Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’ platform

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people's online lives.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy