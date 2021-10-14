Avoid These 2 Dow Jones Stocks That Fell More Than 10% in Q3
The major stock market indexes are expected to remain volatile for at least the near term, given inflation concerns and a continuing rise in COVID-19 cases that threatens the economy’s recovery. Furthermore, a proposed infrastructure spending bill in Congress is being delayed. So, given current market volatility, we think Dow Jones stocks Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M Company (MMM), which retreated more than 10% in price in the third quarter, are best avoided now. Read on.www.entrepreneur.com
