Stocks

Avoid These 2 Dow Jones Stocks That Fell More Than 10% in Q3

By Subhasree Kar
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major stock market indexes are expected to remain volatile for at least the near term, given inflation concerns and a continuing rise in COVID-19 cases that threatens the economy’s recovery. Furthermore, a proposed infrastructure spending bill in Congress is being delayed. So, given current market volatility, we think Dow Jones stocks Caterpillar (CAT) and 3M Company (MMM), which retreated more than 10% in price in the third quarter, are best avoided now. Read on.

